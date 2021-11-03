Tulare County has announced state and local workers will begin Phase 1 recovery operations for Sugarloaf Village and Sugarloaf Mountain Park affected by the Windy Fire on November 8. There's no cost to property owners for Phase 1.
“The loss or damage to a home during a wildfire is devastating,” said District 5 Supervisor Dennis Townsend. “I am pleased that Tulare County received the Governor’s State of Emergency declaration and that this work is beginning.”
The purpose of Phase 1 assessments is to identify, remove and properly dispose of household hazardous waste and asbestos from affected properties. This work requires only a few hours per site and crews will endeavor to minimize any disruption to the communities involved. Phase 1 is expected to last no more than one week.
Crews will remove and safely dispose of household hazardous wastes, including lead acid and household batteries, paint, oil, pesticides, aerosol cans, fire extinguishers, propane cylinders, electronic wastes, fluorescent light ballasts, and suspected asbestos-containing materials. Some items such as burned, vented or de-valved propane cylinders may be simply marked with paint to indicate they're safe. These marked items will be disposed of later as non-hazardous solid wastes.
The prompt removal of household hazardous waste and asbestos protects the health of homeowners and the environment. It's also a necessary step prior to Phase 2 debris removal. Additional information will be provided soon for Phase 2.
After each property is assessed, crews will post a sign stating the assessment has been completed.
For assistance, call 559-802-9790.