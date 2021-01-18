As a result of the state epidemiologist recommending Moderna vaccines not to be administered, Tulare County Health and Human Services announced on Monday it has stopped administering Moderna vaccines.
The health department stated it was stopping the administering of all future doses of the Moderna vaccine that came from one shipment. The doses came from Lot #041L20A. The health department stated the county and some health providers did receive doses from that lot and some of the doses from that lot has been administered.
“However all future doses from this lot has been halted in abundance of extreme caution,” the health department stated.
The health department also stated no one who has received the Moderna vaccine from that lot has had any adverse reactions. “Of the doses administered in Tulare County from this lot of Moderna, we have received no reports of adverse reactions,” the health department stated. “Any severe adverse reactions that would have occurred would have been addressed by medical personnel on-site and reported during the observation period following the vaccine.”
State epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended stopping the administering of the Moderna vaccines. More than 330,000 COVID-19 vaccinations are affected by the recommendation.
Pan stated the Moderna vaccines shouldn't be administered until a complete investigation is done by state officials, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.
More than 330,000 vaccines from the lot arrived in the state between January 5 and 12 and were distributed to 287 providers.
Pan said fewer than 10 people who received the vaccine at the same site needed medical attention within a 24-hour period. No other instances of those who received the vaccine needing medical attention has been reported.
It was reported six San Diego health care workers had allergic reactions after being vaccinated at a mass vaccination center on Thursday.
Moderna stated it's unaware "is unaware of comparable adverse events from other vaccination centers which may have administered vaccines from the same lot."
COVID-19 vaccines can cause side effects such as fever, headaches, chills, swelling and tiredness which shows the body is building up immunity. With a vaccine similar to the Moderna one in question, the rate of anaphylaxis in which breathing can be blocked and blood pressure can drop was 1 in 100,000.
The stoppage of the Moderna vaccine complicates a situation in which vaccines were already in a limited supply in Tulare County. While all those 65 and older are now eligible for the vaccine along with an expanded group of health care workers and those they care for in Phase 1A, Tulare County doesn't have enough vaccines for all those eligible. The health department has asked for patience as it tries to increase the rollout of the vaccine.
Information on vaccines in Tulare County is available at https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
Tulare County residents who want updates on when they would become eligible for a vaccine can fill out a form here: https://arcg.is/0KKez4
It should be noted the website contains the numeral zero and not the capital O.
Medically trained volunteers who would like to assist in the effort to administer vaccines can visit here: https://bit.ly/3nF2Pp8
Others who would like to help out with the vaccination effort can visit here: https://bit.ly/38D21fY