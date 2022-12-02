While California continued to be a solidly blue state in the November 8 election, Tulare County also continued to be a Sea of Red in the state.
The Tulare County Elections Division released its final election results on Tuesday and not surprisingly the county remains solidly Republican when it comes to how it votes. A little more than 44 percent of the county's registered votes voted during the November 8 election with the vast majority of those voting by mail-in ballot.
Out of the county's 208,927 voters, 92,404 cast a vote. Of those who voted, 79,931 voted by mail while 12,473 cast their votes at the polls on election day. Here's a rundown of how the voting went in Tulare County and the Porterville area when it came to a number of key races and propositions:
CONGRESS/STATE LEGISLATURE
Kevin McCarthy's representation of Porterville in the 23rd Congressional District is almost over as he will go on to represent Springville and the Sequoia National Forest area in the 20th District. The Republican, who's currently in the fight of his life to be the Speaker of the House with Republicans taking back control of the House, received 22,012 votes, 66.3 percent in the county. His Democratic challenger Marisa Wood received 11,174 votes, 33.7 percent.
David Valadao's term representing the 21st Congressional District is almost over, but he will continue to serve in Congress and will represent the 22nd district, which includes Porterville. A big reason why the Republican will stay in Congress is because of Tulare County's vote.
Valadao received 59.5 percent of the vote in the county, 15,650, while Democratic challenger Rudy Salas received 10,639 votes, 40.5 percent.
The State Senate District 16 race is still very much in the air. Democrat Melissa Hurtado currently represents Porterville in District 14 and is seeking to continue to represent Porterville in District 16.
Hurtado continues to ever so gradually cut into the lead of Republican David Shepard, a Porterville farmer. As of Wednesday night, Shepard's lead was down to 245 votes.
Shepard has received 67,924 votes, 50.1 percent while Hurtado has received 67,679 votes, 49.9 percent. In Tulare County, Shepard received 23,057 votes, 53.15 percent while Hurtado received 20,321 votes, 46.85 percent.
Devon Mathis will return to the State Assembly to represent Porterville in District 33. In Tulare County he received 60 percent of the vote, 28,845 votes while his Democratic challenger, Tulare city councilman Jose Sigala received 40 percent, 19,168 votes.
LOCAL RACES
In Porterville's two biggest school districts, incumbents seeking re-election held onto their seats in the Burton and Porterville Unified School Districts.
Incumbents Pete Lara and Felipe Martinez held onto their seats on the PUSD board. In area 3, Lara received 1,371 votes, 59.5 percent while his challenger Cheryl McCrillis received 933 votes, 40.5 percent.
In area 5, Martinez received 1,009 votes, 63.2 percent while Rae Dean Strawn received 587 votes, 36.8 percent.
In the Burton District's area 3, incumbent Daniel Figueroa received 444 votes, 54.5 percent while Shelbie Akin received 45.5 percent, 371 votes.
In Burton's area 1 incumbent Eddie Hernandez was still on the ballot but announced he was resigning and wouldn't serve another term. Dawn Crater will take his place after receiving 441 votes, 58.9 percent. Hernandez received 308 votes, 41.1 percent.
Greg Meister and Ray Beltran will take their places on the Porterville City Council. In district 1, Beltran received 1,245 votes, 70.2 percent while incumbent Lawana Tate received 528 votes, 29.8 percent.
In District 2 Meister received 1,174 votes, 62.65 percent while Gurrola received 700 votes, 37.35 percent. Meister will replace Milt Stowe, who's stepping down from the council.
In area 5 on the Sierra View District Board, which governs Sierra View Medical Center, Areli Martinez was the winner, receiving 1,512 votes at 35.45 percent. Donna Berra received 1,311 votes, 30.74 percent, Richard Eckhoff received 1,116 votes, 26.2 percent and Robin Gilman received 326 votes, 7.64 percent.
Dr. Kent Sorrells is stepping down from that position and Martinez will replace him. Dr. Ashok Behl is also not returning to the board to represent area 3 and there were no candidates who filed to replace him. Sierra View is currently in the process of finding a replacement for Behl.
PROPOSITIONS
While Proposition 1 which enshrines reproductive rights, including a right to an abortion, in the State Constitution, Tulare County voters rejected the measure. There were 40,882 in the county who voted yes, 45.54 percent while 48,891 voted no, 54.46 percent.
Much like in the state the two propositions that would have legalized sports betting in California went down in flames in Tulare County after campaign ads against both measures seemed to just confuse voters.
But those in Tulare County were even more against sending money to out of state online companies such as FanDuel and Draft Kings.
Proposition 26 would have allowed sports betting at Tribal casinos and the state's four major horse racing tracks. Only 27.65 percent in the county, 24,870 voted yes on the measure while 65,062, 72.35 percent voted no.
But Proposition 27, which would have also legalized online sports betting along with allowing sports betting at Tribal casinos, was rejected by an even wider margin in the county, 83-17 percent. There were 74,970 who voted no and 15,322 who voted yes.
A measure that should substantially help Porterville area schools did pass in the state and in Tulare County. Proposition 28 requires that 1 percent of the funding that's required to go to K-12 schools by Proposition 98 goes to music and art. It's expected the measure will provide $1 billion a year for arts and music education.
PUSD Pathway programs such as Harmony Magnet Academy's Performing Arts Academy and Monache's Multimedia and Technology Academy figure to be among programs that will benefit as the measure requires a large portion of the funding to be set aside to districts with large Latino populations.
The effort by the International Union-United Health Care West to require dialysis clinics to have a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician on site during treatment at dialysis clinics was again overwhelmingly rejected by the state and count as the fear of dialysis clinics shutting down won out. In Tulare County 74.4 percent voted against Proposition 29, 66,604 votes, while 25.6 percent voted yes, 22,954 votes.
A measure that would have placed a tax on the wealthiest in the state to help fund wildfire suppression efforts and to provide more zero-emission vehicles failed in the state and the county. In Tulare County, 60,131, 67.4 percent, voted against Proposition 30 while 29,058, 32.6 percent, voted yes.
But while the state overwhelming voted to approve Proposition 31, which will ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, Tulare County's voters actually rejected the measure. In the county, 46,102 voted no, 52 percent, while 42,667, 48 percent, voted yes.