Tulare County residents are still encouraged to take precautions when it comes to dealing with the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.
That was the message presented by Tulare County Public Health Director Karen Elliott in an update on the county's response to COVID-19 to the Tulare County Board of Supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday. It had been sometime since an update on the status of COVID-19 in the county had been presented to the supervisors but with the uptick in cases, Elliott said the county health department wanted to present an update.
“We experienced very low numbers for quite a while,” Elliott said.
On Tuesday morning Elliott reported the county has recorded 108,531 cases since March 11, 2020. There have been 603 cases in the last week.
At the end of March the county had a daily case rate of just 1.5 cases per 100,000 and a positive test rate of 0.6 percent. But there has been a significant rise in those figures as the county's case rate is now 17.1 per 100,000 and its positive test rate is 8.6 percent.
While the county's case rate is still less than that of the state's, its positive test rate is slightly higher than the state's which may signal a continued rise in cases. That has generally been the trend during the pandemic as whenever there's been a rise in cases it has first happened in other parts of the state but then eventually happens in Tulare County as well. The state's case rate is 34.6 per 100,000 and its positive test rate is 8.3.
Still Tulare County is considered to have a low transmission rate by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC uses three metrics to determine the transmission rate — the number of hospital admissions due to COVID, the number of hospital beds that need to be used for COVID and the number of new cases all in a one-week period.
THE CDC has three categories — high medium and low transmission. Elliott noted while Tulare County still has a low transmission rate there are West Coast counties in the state that now have a moderate transmission rate and there are high transmission rates in the Sacramento area and a little farther north.
Another indicator Tulare County may not be able to maintain its low transmission rate is its R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus has risen again. The county's R number is 1.15 which places the county in the likely increasing category, meaning the rate of increase of the virus is expected to increase at a higher rate than its current rate of increase. The number 1.15 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
There was also a significant increase in the number of deaths reported by Elliott. She said there are now 1,498 deaths due to COVID in the county. Previously the last updated number of deaths the county reported was 1,490.
As far as hospitalizations the county was seeing a number of hospitalizations below 10 when the numbers were at their lowest. But the number of hospitalizations rose to as high as 26, but Elliott said that number has stabilized and on Tuesday she reported the county had 24 hospitalizations.
Elliott, though, said local hospitals are still feeling the adversity of dealing with COVID. “The hospitals are still impacted to a degree,” she said.
The county's vaccination rate of those eligible who have received two doses or would be considered “fully vaccinated” is 57.3 percent. Sixty-four percent of those eligible have received at least one dose.
There have been 44.8 percent of those eligible who have received at least one booster shot.
But only 9.8 percent of those eligible have received a second booster shot. The highest number of those who have received a second booster shot are 65 and older as 22.8 percent of those 65 and older have received a second booster shot.
Elliott said FDA approval of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for ages 6 months to 4 years is expected as soon as June 15. The vaccines could begin to be available for those ages in the U.S. as soon as June 21.
But Elliott said it will take a little longer for the state to approve the vaccines, so the vaccines for those ages could be available in the county by the end of June.
The Pfizer vaccine for ages six months to 4 years requires three doses while the Moderna vaccine for those ages requires two doses.