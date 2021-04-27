Tulare County Board of Supervisors chair Amy Shuklian summed up how much has changed since the beginning the year when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.
“Hard to believe three months ago we were clamoring for vaccines,” she said. “Now we're turning them away.”
Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz said the county is no longer asking for more vaccine doses for the time being. “We are pausing asking for additional doses,” he said.
That's because the county's public health department is currently storing 60,000 doses as of Tuesday. Lutz made that announcement during his weekly report on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Lutz said a combination of variants of the virus and vaccine hesitancy could upend the progress the county has made in battling COVID-19. “We do continue to see these variants of concern,” Lutz said.
Lutz said the UK variant continues to be the most prominent variant in California and additional variants continue to be found in Tulare County. “This is concerning,” he said.
So about the combination of variants and vaccine hesitancy, Lutz said, “It makes it possible to have another surge late spring or fall.”
So efforts to provide as much access to the vaccine as possible in Tulare County continues. Last week the Centers for Disease Control and the California Department of Public Health gave the go ahead for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to be resume and Lutz said the county is making plans to use the vaccine again.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be helpful in reaching out to hard to reach populations such as the homeless because it requires just one dose. Last week Lutz said the county had to halt its effort to reach out the homeless because of the pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but now the county can reach out to that population again.
Lutz added the county will begin providing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to homebound seniors as well. “It's definitely the preferred option,” said Lutz about using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for hard to reach populations.
Lutz said he understands there may be hesitancy when it comes to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as well, but that the county is cautiously optimistic when it comes to providing the vaccine.
The county will also transfer the oversight of its four vaccination sites in Dinuba, Woodlake, Earlimart and the Porterville Veterans Building to other agencies. Lutz said a tentative plan is in place in which Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance would oversee the Porterville site. “We feel we have a pretty good transfer plan,” Lutz said.
The effort to reach all of the county's rural communities continues and Lutz said the health department will exceed its goal of reaching all of the county's rural communities by the end of May as they will all be reached by early May.
It's hopeful approval will be given for the Pfizer vaccine, which can now be administered to ages 16 and above, to be administered to ages 12 and above by the end of May. Lutz said the county is now working with schools and pediatricians “so we can roll that out quickly” as far as providing doses when approval is given.
As for as ages 16 and up, Shuklian asked if the county has seen an increase in younger people being vaccinated to which Lutz replied “not as much as we would like to see.”