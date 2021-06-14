The process of closing down the “county dump” on Teapot Dome south of Porterville is beginning.
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a proposal that begins the process to eventually transfer all of what's done at the Teapot Dome landfill to the Woodville landfill at its next meeting, which is 9 a.m. Tuesday. The proposal that is on the board's agenda would eventually lead to the closure of the Teapot Dome landfill.
If the proposal is approved by the board, the first step would be to transfer non-refuse disposal from the Teapot dome site to the Woodville landfill. That would take place on October 1 as the Woodville landfill would be reopened to accept no-refuse disposal only. At the same time the Teapot Dome landfill would begin to accept only refuse-only disposal.
The process to reduce the number of landfills the county operates from three (Teapot Dome, Visalia and Woodville) to two has been ongoing for the past seven years. The Woodville landfill was closed effective June 14, 2014.
Again this whole process was due to cost as the county was running a deficit to operate three sites. In 2015 the county entered into a waste disposal agreement with the City of Porterville and Mid-Valley Waste Disposal for waste disposal in areas such as Porterville and Lindsay.
“These agreements committed 100 percent of refuse disposal volumes generated inside Tulare County to the Tulare County Landfill System providing a long-term, stable revenue stream to the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund,” the county stated in a staff report. “By switching to a two-landfill system, the Department was able to cut costs and divert Woodville tonnages to the Teapot Dome Landfill.”
At the time the Woodville site had been fully constructed to its permitted capacity. But after diverting waste from Woodville to Teapot Dome the county is now set to begin the process to divert waste from Teapot Dome to Woodville.
Also when this who process began, the county estimated Teapot Dome had a useful life of 8 to 12 years. The county is now estimating Teapot Dome can be used for another 1 to 2 years. So beginning October 1, the county wants to shift non-refuse disposals such as wood, construction debris, mattresses, non-electronic appliances, tires and metal to Woodville. This transition would be completed by July 1, 2022.
“Redirecting these commodities allows for the Department to exhaust the remaining disposal capacity at the Teapot Dome Landfill without impacting construction of new disposal cells at the Woodville Landfill,” the staff report stated.
The staff report stated the Teapot Dome landfill will cease operation and not accept any waste after June 30, 2022. After that eventually the Teapot Dome site will be formally closed.
The expansion of the Woodville landfill to accomplish the transfer will cost $8 million and will be funded by a fund the county has accumulated for future disposal. Construction of the Woodville landfill is expected to be completed during the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Reopening the Woodville Landfill allows the department to exhaust remaining refuse disposal capacity at the Teapot Dome Landfill and construct new disposal cells at the Woodville Landfill,” the staff report stated.
In other business the board will consider a request from Tulare County Health and Human Services to ratify an Order by the Tulare County Director of Emergency Services Rescinding and Repealing Prior Emergency Orders related to COVID-19.
This will lead to many of the restrictions placed by the county to no longer be in effect when the state fully reopens the economy on Tuesday.
But that doesn't mean the county declaration of a state of emergency due to COVID-19 is rescinded. The county state of emergency remains in effect, allowing the county to continue to receive state and federal funding to deal with COVID.
Also county policy will still be in line with state and federal guidance. In addition Tulare County Health and Human Services will provide another update on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's meeting.