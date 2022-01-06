It only took basically a day for the demand to exceed the supply when it comes to the county of Tulare offering free COVID testing kits.
Tulare County Public Health and the Tulare County Fire Department teamed up to provide at-home test kits for children returning to school from winter break. The kits were made available at county fire stations throughout the county.
But on Thursday the county already had to announce it had run out of the kits. The county requested people no longer go to a county fire state to ask for a COVID test or test kit.
The county suggested those seeking tests for their children contact their school or school district. COVID tests have also bee available at local pharmacies or by appointment at various COVID testing locations in Tulare County. Locations can be found at: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/
“COVID variants are circulating in our county and they are very contagious, which is why it is important that everyone continue all safety measures, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster vaccine, wearing a face covering or mask while in any indoor public setting,” the county health department stated. “Regular testing is also beneficial to detect asymptomatic infections and determine if a person experiencing symptoms is infected with the COVID-19 virus.”
PUSD TESTING
The Porterville Unified School District is providing a free COVID-19 pop-up testing event today and Saturday. The drive-through rapid testing is for all PUSD students and staff.
The testing will be provided from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the COVID testing site at the PUSD complex at 900 W. Pioneer near Highway 65.
All students must be accompanied by a parent. Students aren't required to be tested to return to school. For more information call the COVID Response Team, (559) 560-5960.