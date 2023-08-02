As flows have slowed in Tulare County waterways, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has rescinded all river restrictions throughout the county, including the Kings River, Kaweah River, St. John’s River, Tule River and Kern River.
But the Tulare County Sheriff's Office stated Tulare County rivers are still dangerous, and people need to use caution.
People familiar with the rivers will notice different water patterns compared to years past due to erosion, fallen trees and extra debris. There are numerous downed trees, which create “strainers.”
A strainer is when turbulent water flows through a tree. A person caught in a strainer can quickly find themselves pinned against the tree or swept underneath it.
It should also should be noted Tule River is essentially inaccessible due to a road closure at Highway 190 and Rio Vista Drive, in the Springville area because of road construction.
TCSO stated good judgment should also be used when entering the water, which is about 60 degrees.
Exposure to cold water can cause hypothermia which can quickly lead to exhaustion or unconsciousness.
TCSO also offered the following tips: Wear a life jacket; Use high quality boating equipment (rafts and tubes made of durable rubber – no pool floaties); Stay out of the water if not an experienced swimmer; Don't mix alcohol and swimming; Always keep a close eye on children.