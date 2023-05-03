During Tuesday’s meeting of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, an annual report concerning the total greenhouse gas emissions from dairies and feedlots revealed greenhouse emissions throughout the county continue to decrease.
Mike Washam, with the county economic development department, explained the annual emissions report is part of a 2019 stipulated settlement agreement which requires an annual report of reduction and emissions measurements.Tuesday’s report was based on 2021 figures, as Washam said the data figures lag behind on a yearly basis.
Washam stated 6.5 metric tons of carbon dioxide was produced in 2021, which is three percent less than the previous year’s report, and 19 percent less than what was produced in 2013 when the agreement began. Additional equipment going online assisted greatly in the emission reductions.
Washam explained voluntary measures implemented in county to further reduce greenhouse emissions included 70 dairy solar projects, 38 operating digesters, and additional manure management. The report was received by the board and passed with a vote of 5-0.
In other business Homeless Initiatives Program Coordinator Noah Whitaker was before the board on Tuesday to give the board a report on the current homeless situation and what efforts are being made to assist the homeless population.
Whitaker began by stating the homeless population across the state, and definitely the county, continues to increase from year to year.
Currently, services in the county include assistance in permanent, supportive and transitional housing, diversion assistance and continuous outreach and engagement. The supervisors previously formed a countywide task force on homelessness which meets monthly, The task force is currently updating its by-laws to include more local representation, and plans to establish a mobile medical program.
Whitaker reported the county was able to assist the homeless population during the recent storms by providing showers and connections to other resources.
He stated funding for the future, in regards to homeless efforts, including funding for treatment for homeless individuals and housing programs, and multiple housing projects around the county are in the process thanks to funding from the Homekey project. Before he was finished, Whitake highlighted a few of his community partners including the Porterville Welcome Center, Sierra View Medical Center and St. Anne’s Pantry.
The board also unanimously approved an agreement with Oracle after a presentation from Lupe Garza, the Human Resources Development Director.
Garza emphasized the need for a new human capital management system as the county’s current system was implemented in 1987 and lacks the efficiency needed for the county’s complex needs. After issuing a Request for Proposals for a new management system, 13 responses were received and thoroughly vetted through. “Oracle was the only vendor to demonstrate that its solution could be configured to handle all the complex rules and examples provided and was unanimously selected as the winner,”said Garza.
The Oracle system is used by 28 county customers in the United States, three of which are in California. Benefits of the system include software updates, optimization, higher functionality and growth opportunities.
The cost for the Oracle system was approved not to exceed $3,171,815, effective for the next five years.
In other board news, the board approved a Proclamation declaring May 2023 as Mental Health Matters Month.
A brief update on the March flood was given by Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman. Norman stated he's potentially concerned about the Kings River and the Farmersville Disaster Relief Center is offering assistance in FEMA applications. Canvas crews will be in the area to talk to constituents with damage from the floods.
In addition, the board unanimously approved a parcel map and general plan amendment for land use and zone change for the Akers Business Park to be located at Road 100 and Oakdale Avenue, just outside of the Tulare city limits.