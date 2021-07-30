Tulare County Health and Human Services has recommended everyone regardless of vaccination status wear a mask indoors.
The county recommendation is the same as the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and the state. But just like the state Tulare County stopped short of requiring everyone to wear a mask indoors.
The county health department does have a policy requiring the unvaccinated to wear a mask indoors.
Like at the federal and state level the county also stated it was making its recommendation due to the Delta variant.
“Research shows the vaccines are effective against the Delta variant by reducing virus spread and preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19,” the county health department stated,
The health department stated with the current vaccination rate two-thirds of those in Tulare County remain at risk.
The health department also stated the COVID rate has doubled this month among those less than 40 years old and hospitalizations among that group have increased as well. More than 88 percent of hospitalizations were those who weren’t fully vaccinated.
“Unvaccinated persons are more likely to get infected, have a severe infection, and spread it to others,” the county stated.
Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
In recommending everyone regardless of vaccine status wear a mask indoors the county stated, “This is especially critical to protect certain people in our community who are more at risk. This includes persons with a weakened immune system, such as adults over the age of 65; persons on immunosuppressive medicines, high-dose steroids, or with recent cancer treatment; and persons with kidney disease or other immunodeficiency.
“Persons with a history of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, liver disease, or smoking are at an increased risk of complications from COVID-19. Also, children remain especially vulnerable, as those under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, and there is not sufficient data on the transmission or infection severity of the Delta variant in children. Therefore, it is important that family and friends around these susceptible populations help protect them by getting vaccinated and following precautions such as masking and avoiding gatherings.”
The unvaccinated who have come into close contact with someone who has COVID-19 should quarantine for 10 days and be tested at the end of the quarantine even if they have no symptoms.
Those who are fully vaccinated don’t have to quarantine but should be tested three to five days after they have come into close contact with someone who has COVID-19 if that’s the case.
Vaccines are available for all those ages 12 and older regardless of immigration status.those who would like to schedule a vaccine appointment can go to MyTurn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255, 559-685-2260 or 211.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-testing-sites/