Tulare County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder Tara K. Freitas, CPA, announced on Thursday the county's 2022/2023 property tax assessment roll reached an all-time high of $43.17 billion.
That's an increase of $2.8 billion, 6.9 percent, from the previous fiscal year. The assessment roll reports the total value of all property in the county as of January 1, 2022.
Freitas attributed the growth in the assessment roll to real estate sales, new construction projects and the annual increase pursuant to Proposition 13, which was the statutory maximum of 2 percent this year.
The 6.9 percent roll increase was the largest since 2007. Freitas stated a strong real estate market was one of the major factors along with new construction projects in the Visalia Industrial Park. Amazon completed in December construction of a one-million-square-foot distribution warehouse in Visalia. The land, building and business property assessments total was $175 million.
The 2022 tax roll consists of 159,000 real estate parcels and 16,000 business and personal property assessments. Residential properties contributed nearly $25 billion of roll value, accounting for 58 percent of the tax roll. Commercial and industrial properties contributed $8 billion (19 percent), and agricultural properties contributed $7 billion (16 percent). Business and personal property assessments contributed $3 billion (7 percent).
Property tax savings of nearly $15 million benefitted homeowners, disabled veterans, non-profit organizations and owners of affordable housing, Freitas said.
Each year, the Office of Assessor/Clerk-Recorder submits tax roll values to the Office of the Auditor-Controller for certification. These values serve as the basis for property tax bills that property owners will receive from the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office in September and October.
Property tax revenue funds is used to fund public services such as first responders, schools, libraries, parks and other city and county services.
“The 2022/2023 roll reflects the great work of our team of professionals, who provide excellent customer service and continue to improve our ability to produce fair, accurate and timely valuations. It is a privilege to lead a department that is responsible for more than $430 million in annual revenues,” Ms. Freitas said.
The Assessor is preparing to mail assessed value notices to 34,244 taxpayers. Anyone with questions about assessed values or the assessment process may contact the Assessor’s Office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling (559) 636-5100. More information, including detailed assessment roll data, is available on the Assessor’s website at tularecounty.ca.gov/assessor.