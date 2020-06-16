Tulare County Parks and Recreation has announced all of its parks, including all of their features, will be open effective Thursday, June 18.
Among the county parks to reopen on Thursday is Porterville’s Bartlett Park. Arbors, playgrounds and campgrounds at all parks will be open.
Arbors can be reserved beginning Wednesday, July 1. Until that time, arbors will be avallable on a first come, first serve basis. Normal park fees will be collected at the gates. For fee information visit: https://tularecountyparks.org/parks-hours-fees/
Balch Park will also reopen for overnight camping on Thursday.All campground areas will be available on a first come, first serve basis. For camping fee information visit:https://tularecountyparks.org/parks-hours-fees/
Those visiting Balch Park will be able to enjoy outdoor hiking and fishing. Summer hours began June 1, with day use being from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
Those visiting Balch Park should vbring their own hand sanitizer, drinking water and continue to practice social distancing while visiting. Park restrooms will be open.
For more information about County Parks, pvisitTulareCountyParks.org and follow Tulare County Parks & Recreation on Facebook.