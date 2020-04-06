The Tulare County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office has provided guidance for those who may not be able to pay their property taxes by the April 10 deadline.
The county states per state law it has no authority to extend the deadline. But beginning on April 11, people unable to pay on time due to reason related to COVID-19 may submit a request for late penalties to be canceled online. The department has set up a special team to process these requests for those who demonstrate they have been affected by the coronavirus.
The department also stated: “We encourage all property owners who can pay their taxes on time to do so. This revenue helps provide vital services that the public relies on, especially in times like these.”
No in-person payments are being accepted. Payments can be made online, by phone or mail.
There’s no cost for e-Check payments online. For online credit/debit transactions, a 2.65 percent service fee is charged.
Property taxes can be paid at mytaxes.co.tulare.ca.us, mailed to Tulare County Treasurer-Tax Collector, P.O. Box 30329, Los Angeles 90030-0329, by calling (559) 636-5250 or at the drop-off box in the east parking lot of the Visalia Courthouse.