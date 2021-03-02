The all hands on deck approach when it comes to providing COVID-19 vaccines in Tulare County is gradually helping more county residents to be vaccinated.
That was the report given by Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz during his weekly presentation of the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Lutz added he's also now confident the supply of vaccines being provided to the county will be more consistent.
“I feel like we're in a good spot with vaccines,” Lutz said. “We're confident with the level of allocations which will help us speed up our vaccination effort.”
Tulare County now has four “pods,” sites that provide vaccines: Dinuba, Woodlake, Earlimart and the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building. The Porterville site will begin offering vaccines on a limited basis on Wednesday and will be operating at full capacity on Thursday, providing 420 doses a day.
The Porterville site will provide vaccines from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Those who are eligible can sign up by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255.
The county has also be operating mass vaccination sites at Porterville College, Tulare's International Ag Center and College of the Sequoias in Visalia. In addition the county and business in the county have been offering various vaccination events to targeted populations.
Last week during a vaccination event at Ruiz Foods, Lutz said he was pleasantly surprised that of the 1,800 employees, nearly 1,250 were vaccinated.
Lutz said generally speaking those willing to be vaccinated varies by industry. He said at the outset about 70 percent of health care workers were willing to be vaccinated and that number increased. But only about 40 percent of those in public safety were willing to be vaccinated, Lutz said. He added another group less willing to be vaccinated were younger restaurant workers.
Other businesses helping with the vaccination effort include Porterville Citrus, Lutz said. He also said the county will be working with the Porterville Developmental Center in the effort to vaccinate targeted groups such as the developmentally disabled. Other efforts will include providing vaccines for vulnerable, homebound seniors.
But there's still the need to provide more vaccination sites with one of the biggest needs being to provide a site in Lindsay. Lutz said the county is working on doing just that.
He said over the last two weeks, more than 10,000 doses each week have been provided for the county's four sites in Dinuba, Woodlake, Earlimart and Porterville. He said a total of 15,960 doses will be provided to the county this week. Again, he said that kind of weekly number of allocations to the county should continue.
And it's expected the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which requires just one dose, will begin to be allocated to the county within the next two weeks. Lutz said the county will work on targeting populations who should receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccination.
The state has implemented a policy in which 10 percent of doses will be set aside for educators. Lutz said the county has basically more than met that 10 percent state policy as 12 percent of the county's educators have been vaccinated so far.
More than 10 percent of Tulare County's residents have been vaccinated as of Tuesday, 50,345 residents have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses. Lutz said 74,415 doses have been administered in the county. He added nearly half of those who have been vaccinated have received their second dose.
He said 50,570 county residents have filled out the vaccine interest for and 40,823 of those have been determined to be eligible as of February 27. He said so far 30 percent of those who have been determined to be eligible have been processed.
But he added the county will be losing some control to the state as the county will be transitioning entirely to the myturn.ca.gov site to handle all signups for vaccines. He added county residents will also have to eventually call the myturn.ca.gov call center as well. He said the county eventually no longer being able to offer its own call center causes him some concern.
He also said some progress has been made with Blue Shield with their agreements to administer the allocation of vaccines to various sites after a “rocky start.”
For more information on vaccines visithttps://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/