The Tulare County Board of Supervisors is seeking to fill two vacant positions on the Agricultural Advisory Committee, representing the following seats:
Member 1, Dairy-Confined Livestock; Member 7, Non-Permanent Crop Farming.
The purpose of the Agricultural Advisory Committee is to advise and recommend to the Board of Supervisors and other County boards, commissions, and departments on matters affecting or of interest to the agricultural industry. Specific objectives of the Committee shall include, but aren't be limited to:
Provide a resource for agricultural information requested by the Board of Supervisorson which future decisions may be based; gather information and providing factual datatotheBoardofSupervisorsonitemsaffecting the agricultural industry; supplementing the activities of the existing committees of the Board of Supervisors thatconcern agriculture; and advising the Board of Supervisors on matters affecting the agricultural industry.
The Committee meets bi-monthly on the third Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m. in the Government Plaza RMA Main Conference Room, located at 5961 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia.
The deadline to apply is March 8. Applications are available at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/clerkoftheboard/index.cfm/boards-and-commissions/ or you can contact the Clerk of the Board office at clerkoftheboard@tularecounty.ca.gov or (559) 636-5000.
For further information regarding the appointment process, contact Nancy Woods, (559) 624-7049 or NLWoods@tularecounty.ca.gov.