Tulare County is looking at the possibility of purchasing or leasing the building that now houses the Sequoia National Forest headquarters at 1839 S. Newcomb.
The building is becoming available as a result of the Sequoia National Forest headquarters being moved to the Henrahan Work Center site off of Morton near downtown. Construction of the $7.5 million facility began in February and the new facility should be ready to welcome Forest Service staff and visitors in 2022.
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will essentially begin discussions on possibly negotiating for the use of the facility of Newcomb during a closed session it will hold at 1 p.m. today.
The logical use of the facility would be a relocated Tulare County Sheriff's substation that's located near the South County Detention Center. Tulare County is looking to replace the current substation on North Third off of Morton as the county states its outdated and too small.
“That would be a possible substation,” said District V supervisor Dennis Townsend, who represents the area where the Newcomb facility is located.
Townsend said it could be cheaper for the county to convert the Newcomb facility into a substation as opposed to building a new substation. The county has been looking to move the substation closer to the detention center.
“Any kind of construction project is fairly expensive,” said Townsend about building a new substation. “I think it's something worth looking and it would possibly be a better deal for us.”