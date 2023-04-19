Tulare County has launched a new Flood Recovery website — https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/ providing the latest information and assistance programs available to those affected and impacted by the ongoing flood emergency in Tulare County.
The new Tulare County Flood Recovery website provides direct links to Federal, State and Local assistance programs, information on debris removal, assistance for agriculture and businesses, and locations of local Disaster Recovery Centers available for flood victims. The Tulare County Emergencies website at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ will still be available and is the best resource for the latest information regarding evacuation orders, road closures, emergency shelters and sandbag information, the county stated.
Flooding from March storms has left more than 1,000 structures damaged with significant destruction to local infrastructure and water ways, and financial impacts to the local agriculture economy. The Flood Recovery website will provide information services and programs available in the months to come as Tulare County recovers and looks to allow for easy access to vital information.
The Tulare County Flood Hotline will still be made available at (559) 802-9791 for residents to call with flood related questions and information.