Tulare County Animal Services is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society to offer an adoption special for large dogs currently awaiting at the county animal shelter to be placed in a home.
A disproportionate number of big dogs are among the thousands of healthy, adoptable dogs that don’t make it out of California’s animal shelters each year.
Tulare County Animal Services is participating in the Best Friends Animal Society’s “Live Large – Adopt a Big Dog” campaign from January 15 to 31 to rally and encourage residents interested in a new pet to consider adoption. Adoption fees are just $20 at Tulare County Animal Services for all large-breed adult dogs.
Adoption fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchipping. Adopters will also receive a free tote bag and gift bag while supplies last.
“Our shelter is full of a variety dogs in need of a loving home, and we are thrilled to be partnering with the Best Friends Animal Society to offer this adoption special,” stated Cassie Heffington, Tulare County Animal Services Manager. “It is a win-win for us to be able to adopt out the animals we have and make room for other animals in need of our shelter and care.”
Those interested in adopting a pet can contact Tulare County Animal Services at (559) 636-4050 or visit www.tcanimalservices.org to view the animals currently available for adoption. Those interested can also make an appointment to come down to the shelter; Tulare County Animal Services is open Monday through Saturday by appointment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The goal of this campaign is to get 500 or more big dogs across California into homes in two weeks,” said Kaylee Hawkins, Pacific Region Director at Best Friends Animal Society. “Since it’s been hard to live large in the usual ways during this pandemic, our message is that a big dog can bring lots of love and fun into your life. Even if you live in a small space, there’s a big dog waiting in a shelter that can be perfect for you.”
Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to about 347,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.