Tulare County has updated guidelines to coincide with the state's modified State 2 classifications that went into effect on Friday.
Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught signed and released the amended Emergency order on Friday.
Only authorized businesses under the modified Stage 2 classifications may open, using curbside pickup and delivery. Current guidance related to the Pandemic Roadmap can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap/.
Bars.wineries and pubs are to remained closed. Restaurants can continue to be open only for drive-thru and other pickup/delivery options. Restaurants are still not allowed to provide dine-in services.
Casinos, entertainment and recreational venues, ballparks and stadiums, gyms and social clubs are also to remain closed. Services also can't be held in churches and other gatherings such as social clubs and meetings for other services also continue to be not allowed. State guidelines do allow for drive-thru church services.
Outdoor family recreational activities are allowed as long as social distancing can be maintained. But only outdoor activities with members of the same household will be allowed. Individuals are also allowed to participate in outdoor activities.
Any outdoor group sport or activity will be postponed or canceled unless the sport or activity can be done individually.
For businesses that remain closed, business owners, managers and supervisory staff will be allowed on the businesses sites to conduct minimum basic operations.
No county permits for county events are being granted. All county permits for special events previously issued are no longer in effect or will be postponed. The county also won't be issuing temporary Alcohol Beverage Control licenses.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and