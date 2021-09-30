Tulare County Health and Human Services has issued an advisory concerning the use of a third Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.
“COVID-19 vaccines continue to be very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19,” the health department stated. “Certain populations are seeing a slight decrease in preventing infection. Booster Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are now recommended to high-risk populations to ensure ongoing protection.”
The third Pfizer booster shot is recognized for ages 65 and older, long-term care residents and those ages 50-64 with any high-risk medical, social or living conditions.
A third booster shot may also be considered by those ages 18-49 with medical conditions and those ages 18-64 who are in environments such as places of work where there's an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.
Examples of high-risk medical conditions include diabetes, pregnancy, heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, overweight/obesity or smoking. Examples of high-risk occupations include essential or frontline workers such as those in agriculture, manufacturing, schools, corrections, food or grocery, health care, and first responders. Those with questions should talk with their health care providers.
Booster vaccines are only given at least 6 months or later after the second vaccine in those previously vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. They can be obtained at any clinic or pharmacy that has Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available.
Booster vaccines aren't required to be considered fully vaccinated. Booster vaccines haven't been authorized for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Those with compromised immune systems can also receive a booster shot.
Persons who haven't received the vaccine are as much as eight times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 and more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than persons who did receive the vaccine. Healthy individuals who are fully vaccinated also don't end up in the ICU.
Tulare County Public Health encourages anyone who hasn't been vaccinated to start their vaccination process now.
“It is important to complete the vaccine series to be protected, even if it has been more than 28 days since the first dose,” the health department stated. COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the flu vaccine.
“Vaccinating more people in our community is the primary way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and help reduce the burden on our hospitals,” the health department stated. Visit myturn.ca.gov to find a location and make an appointment.