Tulare County Public Health issued a statement on Friday its aware of local schools operating as day camps to provide instruction to children on-site under California Department of Public Health guidelines.
Among the schools who have chosen to operate as a day camp is Visalia's Central Valley Christian High School.
“Although, under current guidance this is allowed in the State of California, Tulare County Public Health does not have any regulatory authority or oversight of Day Camps, and therefore cannot approve or deny a school from operating as such,” the department released in a statement.
But the department added: “Due to the current epidemiological data reporting high case transmission and positivity rates in Tulare County, Public Health Officials are concerned and discourage any effort to congregate children from multiple households as it poses a risk of significant spread of COVID-19.
“We are in communications with local school officials and encouraging the practice of distance learning as much as possible until COVID-19 case rates decline. Ensuring the health and safety of children, teachers, staff, and all of their families is our top priority.”
California Department of Public Health guidelines for day camps can be found here: https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-daycamps.pdf
Elementary schools can apply for a waiver to begin in-person instruction in Tulare County. But instruction is allowed only for grades TK-6 and only when Tulare County meets the threshold of having 200 cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period.
At the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting, Tulare County Health and Human Services Director stated that number had come down to 360.4 cases per 100,000 in Tulare County.