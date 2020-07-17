Tulare County Health and Human Services released a statement on Friday expressing their support for no in-person instruction to be held at all schools in the county.
On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a mandate for more than 30 counties that are on the state watch list to not re-open campuses when the 2020-2021 school year begins and for those schools in those counties to continue solely with social distance learning. Tulare County is among the counties on the state watch list.
"Schools within Tulare County are required to implement rigorous distance-learning measures and are not permitted to perform in-person instruction this fall,” the health department said in a statement. “Local health epidemiological data, including improvements in COVID-19 case transmission rates, positivity rates, and hospitalizations, will determine when in-person learning will be permitted to return to schools, both public and private.”
The Health Department also stated the county must remain off the state watch list for 14 straight days before schools in the county could reopen.
“The COVID-19 virus continues to spread in Tulare County and poses a significant threat to our health and to the health of children, teachers and school staff,” said Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “We must ensure a safe and healthy learning environment as the virus continues to spread and the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing.”
The updated school guidance documents released on Friday can be found on the California Department of Public Health website: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx. The statewide plan for school operations during the COVID-19 pandemic includes information for safe in-person instruction based on local health data; updated mask requirements at schools; physical distancing adaptations in schools; testing and contact tracing protocols for schools; and rigorous distance-learning requirements.
“To reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Tulare County and get our students back to the classroom, officials strongly urge everyone to practice both social and physical distancing of six feet or more between persons,” the health department stated. “Residents must always wear a face mask or covering while in environments where physical distancing is not possible and while in public settings. More importantly, residents should not participate in social gatherings of any kind, as a large number of the COVID-19 cases in Tulare County stem from exposure through gatherings that occurred beyond a single household.”
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov