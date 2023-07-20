During Tuesday evening’s brief Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board received a presentation outlining Tulare County Health and Human Services progress and priorities for the next five years. The county will take a new approach to the health care services they provide, focusing on specific populations of people while aligning with new state requirements.
Health and Human Services director Donna Ortiz gave the priorities and progress report to the board explaining the agency is focused on aligning with state changes with mental health care, program changes and how services are delivered to strengthen individuals, children and families.
The county will focus on the homeless population via outreach, intervention and housing, with an emphasis on the state's CalAIM initiative.
“You will hear a lot about the CalAIM initiative throughout this presentation and how the healthcare system combined with social determinants of health will transform the work we do today into a robust coordinated delivery system over the next several years,” said Ortiz.
Ortiz stated the county’s priorities include an emphasis on financial stability and good fiscal commitments, while being able to provide assistance with finance, emotional services, and housing.
Ortiz explained the state has made investments in addressing the current statewide homeless issue, allowing for the expansion of county services and how they're delivered, specifically in-field response which connects individuals directly to resources.
She further explained via CalAIM, which stands for California Advancing Innovative Medi-Cal initiative, is a statewide initiative that takes an approach to prioritize coordination of care across several systems. It aims to provide access to medical needs to designated populations that meet Medi-Cal qualifications using a phased in approach that's expected to expand through 2027.
CalAIM targets nine populations including homeless, adults and children with behavioral health needs, incarcerated individuals recently released, and postpartum and high risk pregnancies.
“The goal of CalAIM once fully implemented is to better serve and benefit Medi-Cal enrollees in a seamless and streamline system for those with the most complex needs,” said Ortiz.
CalAIM will expand the focus on services for children, specifically for youth in the welfare and foster care system who suffer from mental illness, behavioral health and trauma. Changes to the care system include enhancements of child welfare services including “a call center for all incoming emergency calls, a child assessment team for case planning and a redesign of the court reporting writing process to increase efficiencies,” said Ortiz.
The county’s Child Welfare Services is working with San Diego Social Policy Institute to contract services for development in data reporting technology and goal setting for community collaboration.
The CalAIM initiative also provides community support components and programmatic changes.
HealthNet and Anthem will handle the county’s enhanced care system benefits for adults with specialty mental health care needs and substance abuse disorder.
Ortiz spoke on the agency's priority of fiscal stability next.
She said the agency has invested in one time funds to build out a better continuum of care in hopes it will prevent unnecessary ER visits.
“We've been able to tap into the state's behavioral health infrastructure grant that will support expanding our services and provide a true continuum of care based on level of need,” said Ortiz.
The agency has already secured funds for a youth crisis stabilization unit, the construction of a behavioral health urgent care facility in Tulare, and for the purchase of a 96 bed treatment facility in Visalia.
The future for Tulare County’s HHSA is spotlighting in-field response with the implementation of a mobile crisis response unit that will be used to respond to crisis calls throughout the county concerning mental health issues or substance abuse disorder in January 2024.
“The transformative changes that I have just outlined for you today require flexibility, determination and progress,” Ortiz said. “The work we have embarked upon and continue to embrace will transform how the agency as a whole will deliver services to our communities.”
In other board news, Anna Hernandez spoke before the board on behalf of the Diocese of Fresno Catholic Charities to address the current resources available for flood response in the county. She said the diocese has partnered with FEMA and has temporarily set up a Disaster Resource Center in Visalia where they're making a recovery plan for each individual case and client in order to address unmet needs.