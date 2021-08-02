About 40 to 45 percent of those who are eligible have been fully vaccinated in Tulare County, Tulare County Health and Human Services has reported.
That's considerably lower than state and national averages. And when it comes to low income residents who are enrolled in Medi-Cal, the rate is considerably lower.
But when it comes to case and positive test rates, Tulare County continues to be among the lowest in the state. Counties, though, with the lowest vaccination rates and highest positive test rates in the state on average have the highest cast rates.
In Tulare County's eight incorporated cities as of last Thursday as reported by Tulare County Health and Human Services, anywhere from 36.3 percent to 47.4 percent of eligible residents were fully vaccinated. Porterville was among the four communities with the highest fully vaccination rates.
Woodlake and Dinuba each had a rate of 47.4 percent, Visalia had a rate of 46.6 percent and Porterville had a rate of 45.1 percent.
Lindsay's rate was the second lowest in the county at 40.3 percent. Farmersville had the lowest rate at just 36.3 percent. Tulare's rate was 43.5 percent and Exeter's rate was 43 percent.
That rate is considerably lower than the state's and national fully vaccinated rates. The national rate is 56 percent. On Monday, the state reported 63 percent of the state's eligible population, more than 21.3 million had been vaccinated.
The majority of counties in the state have a fully vaccinated rate of more than 50 percent and many counties, particularly in the Bay Area and the Napa Valley region, have fully vaccination rates above 70 percent.
A major factor in keeping Tulare County's rate down in the large number of residents in the county who are enrolled in Medi-Cal and the low vaccination rate among those residents. Tulare County has among the highest Medi-Cal populations in the state.
But the number of Medi-Cal recipients in Tulare County who have been vaccinated is far lower than the state average. About 45 percent of those in Medi-Cal in the state who are eligible have received at least one dose of a vaccine as of July 18.
But only 33 percent of Medi-Cal recipients in Tulare County had received one dose of the vaccine as of July 18. The number was also 33 percent for Kern County.
The vaccination rates were among the lowest in Lassen, Shasta, Tehama, Trinity and Modoc Counties where all of their rates was less than 30 percent for those on Medi-Cal. Those counties also have lower overall vaccination rates.
On Monday the state reported there had been 356,823 doses administered in Tulare County. As of Monday afternoon there have been 197,125 residents had received at least one does of the vaccine, a little more than 41 percent of the county's total population.
State data shows 70 percent of those ages 65 and older in Tulare County have received at least one dose.
The nation reached the level of having 70 percent of adults receiving at least one dose on Monday. That was nearly a month after the goal President Joe Biden set for reaching that level.
Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance operates a Community Vaccine Clinic at 385 Pearson Drive at the corner of Pearson and Morton. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Walk-ins are welcome by appointments can be made at myturn.ca.gov. Those who are 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated regardless of immigration status.
CASE, POSITIVITY RATES
Based on state data released on Monday, Tulare County's case rate remained among the lowest in the state at 8 per 100,000 over a 7-day period. But that's based on the week before last as last week the county reported 126 new cases.
Still the county's rate of 8 per 100,000 was less than half of the state figure reported on Monday, which was 16.7 per 100,000. Kern County's case rate was also among the lowest at 9 per 100,000.
Tulare County's positive test rate was also below the state figure of 6.7 percent, which rose from 5.3 percent. The county's positive test rate was 4.8 percent. But that positive test rate has risen by 2.5 percent over the last two weeks.
The counties with the highest case rates have generally had a positive test rate in the 13 percent range, with a full vaccination rate in the 32 percent range.