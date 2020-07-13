State officials directed Tulare County to roll back reopening and effectively close indoor operations of certain business sectors immediately to prevent further spread of COVID-19, Tulare County Health and Human Services stated on Monday.
The department stated the following sectors are to cease indoor operations immediately: fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, hair and salons and barbershops, and indoor shopping malls.
This announcement of re-implementing business closures due to COVID-19 comes in addition to recent actions previously taken to limit indoor operations within Tulare County restaurants, movie theaters, family entertainment centers such as bowling alleys and miniature golf courses, zoos, museums, and cardrooms. State officials also announced all bars must close all indoor and outdoor operations statewide.
“COVID-19 continues to spread, and cases are drastically rising throughout Tulare County. Most concerning is the significant increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, indicating the severity of this virus,” stated Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “We continue to see increased evidence of community spread throughout the county. In order to reduce further spread of COVID-19, we must dial back reopening and close some business sectors to achieve containment.”
To reduce and stop the spread of COVID-19 in Tulare County, local public health officials strongly urge everyone to practice social of six feet or more between persons. Residents should always wear a face mask or covering The department also urge residents to not participate in social gatherings of any kind, as a large number of the COVID-19 cases in Tulare County stem from contact transmission through gatherings that occurred beyond a single household.
Contact Tracing Is Vital
Anyone who's contacted by public health contact tracers needs to follow all recommendations, including isolation if necessary. Contact tracing is vital to slowing the spread of COVID-19, and it's imperative for everyone to cooperate with contact tracers and provide information about individuals with whom they may have come into contact, the department stated.
The contact-tracing process enables the County Public Health Branch to track down individuals who may have been exposed and prevent any further spread of the coronavirus, the department stated.
The department added contact tracers will never ask individuals for their personal information, such as bank accounts, credit card numbers, social security numbers, or immigration status. It also stated all communication with contact tracers is strictly confidential.