With this year’s Independence Day celebrations coming up, fire agencies throughout Tulare County have partnered together to remind residents only Safe and Sane Fireworks purchased at approved fireworks booths throughout the county and cities, are legal. I
llegal and dangerous fireworks can result in preventable fires and injury. Residents can and will incur fines for using, possessing, storing, or selling illegal fireworks.
Fines for the sale of fireworks can reach up to $50,000, and can include jail time. Depending on the quantity, and if there are any resulting fires or injuries, the fines and jail time can be higher.
With the amount of rain received this year in the Valley, and the growth of seasonal grasses and vegetation, the potential of fireworks starting a fire is extremely high. The combination of hot and dry weather, dry grass and fireworks can lead to devastating fires.
These fires can lead to injury, and even a loss of life and property. This year there has already been a severe hand injury in Tulare County due to the use of illegal fireworks.
A countywide public outreach and education campaign is starting in June. The campaign’s focus is to educate residents when it comes to fireworks, “It’s Just Not Worth It, Skip the Fine.”
Tulare County, and the cities throughout the county, will focus efforts on enforcement. Residents are encouraged to report the use of illegal fireworks through the process determined by the city or town they live in.
As a reminder, Safe and Sane Fireworks are those purchased from an authorized booth. Illegal fireworks are defined as anything that's launched into the air, explodes, or items such as firecrackers. These type of fireworks can be referred to as mortars, firecrackers, cakes, or rockets.
“We would like to see everyone have a safe and happy holiday as we gather to celebrate Independence Day,” the Tulare County Fire Department stated.
All agencies encourage everyone to leave the fireworks up to professionals by attending many of the local celebrations happening throughout Tulare County.
“Please practice safe use of fireworks and keep an eye on your children, as things can happen in a split second,” TCFD stated.