County encourages alternative celebrations on Mother's Day
THE RECORDER
recorder@portervillerecorder.com
As part of the effort to keep COVID-19 cases down, Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught strongly encourages community members to use alternative celebrations for Mother’s Day which is this Sunday, May 10.
“Show your mother how important she is by protecting her from COVID-19,” says Dr. Haught. “Celebrate with members of your own household, and reach out in other ways to your loved ones in other households. Do not have gatherings of extended family beyond your household, because this can unknowingly cause exposure to COVID-19.”
Alternative ideas for this Mother’s Day include: Playing games as a family, even via Zoom; Ordering and picking up a take-away dinner; Ordering a gift to be delivered to the house; Completing household chores; Making a breakfast in bed or delivering a home-made meal to the front door; Setting a time for a video chat or phone call.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov, https://www.facebook.com/TulareCountyHHSA/, and https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx