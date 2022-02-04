County covers how to stay safe at indoor events, large gatherings
THE RECORDER
recorder@portervillerecorder.com
COVID-19 continues to be widespread in Tulare County, fueled by the latest omicron variant of the virus. Tulare County Public Health officials are reporting some of the highest COVID-19 case rates and positivity rates ever during the ongoing pandemic.
During this current surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, public health officials urge everyone to take precautions and at indoor social events and large gatherings, including mega-events taking place in Tulare County.
The California Department of Public Health has released updated requirements for attending and hosting mega-events, such as concerts, expos, and sporting events. The current threshold for indoor mega-events is 500 attendees and for outdoor mega-events it is 5,000 attendees.
For any indoor event with 500 or more, attendees are required to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test — either a rapid antigen test within one day of the event or a PCR test within two days of the event. It's highly recommended the same standards be used for outdoor events for 5,000 or more.
“This guidance emphasizes added layers of protection as the omicron variant spreads widely across Tulare County, California, the United States, and worldwide. It is important that we continue to protect our communities by ensuring that everyone attending mega-events has taken all required measures to protect themselves and those around them, to avoid furthering the spread of COVID-19 and amplifying the impact on our local hospitals and health care system,” stated Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer.
The risk of spreading COVID-19 is decreased when all attendees and participants are vaccinated, the county health department stated.
The California Department of Public Health has developed guidance for event organizers and attendees to help lower the risk, which is available at: https://bit.ly/CDPHMegaEvents.
With the concerning levels of transmission throughout Tulare County and the ongoing risk of large gatherings, it's important attendees and organizers use all available mitigation strategies and resources to prevent further spread of COVID-19, the county health department stated.
County health officials also encourage those to wear face masks. The state guideline for everyone to wear face masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status is in effect through February 15.
Anyone who would like to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or would like to receive a COVID booster vaccine can visit Myturn.ca.gov to find a vaccine location. COVID vaccines are also available from health care provider and at pharmacies.
Persons seeking testing for COVID-19 can contact their health care provider or local pharmacy, or visit one of the many community testing locations in Tulare County. A full list of testing locations is available online at: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-testing-sites/.
At-home rapid tests are also available at local pharmacies, and anyone can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests directly at: https://www.covidtests.gov/. Orders will usually ship in 7–12 days.
Public Health officials state they continue their efforts to ensure all Tulare County residents and those visiting the county are knowledgeable about protecting themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19.