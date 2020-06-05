The Tulare County Court announced it has begun lifting restrictions on access to its courthouses to the extent in which matters can be conducted safely within existing health and public safety guidelines.
The Tulare County Superior Court announced courtrooms began conducting hearings in most case types on Thursday.
All traffic and small claims hearings will be heard beginning September 8.
Measures have been put into place to ensure safe social distancing in all court locations. In addition to social distancing in all public spaces, the court is alternating calendar times and promoting the use of remote video and telephonic appearances.
Public service counters will remain closed until Wednesday, June 10 when they will re-open to the public by appointment only. Parties seeking appointments may visit the court’s website on or after June 10 at www.tularesuperiorcourt.ca.gov for details on scheduling an appointment.
General Order 20-03, signed by Presiding Judge, Brett Alldredge will still be in effect, ordering all access to courthouses restricted to only those required to appear in person, including those involved in cases, victims, witnesses, attorneys and those conducting necessary business.
Those involved in cases are strongly encouraged to appear via remote video and teleconference when available. Visit the court’s website at www.tularesuperiorcourt.ca.gov to request a remote appearance.
All court processing divisions are currently available by phone Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and drop boxes remain available for public use.
A drive-up drop box will be installed at the Visalia location by June 9. The box will be located on the east side of the courthouse and will accept drop offs for any court offices located within the building.
The public should continue to conduct business via drop box, mail and e-file when available.
Walk-up service at window 2 in the South County Justice Center in Porterville remains available as a drop box location for south county court users.
The court will continue to expand operations as health and safety conditions permit. For the latest court re-opening updates, visit the court’s website, www.tularesuperiorcourt.ca.gov