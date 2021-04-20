While Tulare County continues to hold its own as far as its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned, the county's top health official said this is no time for residents to let down their guard.
Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz continued to stress the importance of vaccinations during his weekly report on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Lutz said the county is now seeing a leveling off in demand as far as the interest in being vaccinated is concerned. He added that's also true for rural communities where the demand for being vaccinated had been high.
He said 40 percent of the population in Tulare County has been vaccinated, but added “that does concern us clearly” about the demand for being vaccinated leveling off.
Lutz also said variant cases of the virus which can spread more rapidly continue to be a concern. As of Tuesday, Lutz said there have now been 11 variant cases discovered in Tulare County — six U.K. variants, three South African variants and two Brazilian variants.
He said the variants continue to be a threat to the county's reopening effort. So he said the obvious key to the continued recovery is for residents to continue to be vaccinated.
Lutz said the effort to encourage vaccinations includes reaching out to the faith-based community to encourage those in the faith-based community to be vaccinated.
He said one encouraging development has been the county's partnership with Porterville's Imperial Ambulance and Visalia's American Ambulance to vaccinate homebound seniors. Through that partnership as of Tuesday 20 homebound seniors per day are being visited and that number will continue to rise, Lutz said. He added all age eligible residents in a homebound senior's household are offered to be vaccinated.
But complicating the county's effort to vaccinate its more vulnerable population, including the homeless, has been the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one shot. The county has had to halt its outreach to vaccinate the homeless community because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been halted.
Lutz said he hopes to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be halted just for a couple of weeks. But if the pause is longer, Lutz said the county will have to reassess its plans as far as vaccinating the homeless. “We want to be reaching all of our vulnerable population,” he said.
There's been a rumor going around a so-called “vaccine passport” is being required in the county and that rumor was quashed at the meeting.
While employers have the right to require vaccinations, Lutz said, he added he's unaware of any employer in the county who has such a requirement.
And the county isn't requiring residents to be vaccinated. But as Tulare County Board chairperson Amy Shuklian said, “we obviously encourage it.”