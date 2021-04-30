Tulare County Public Health is holding a variety of community-based vaccination clinics for rural and underserved communities throughout Tulare County.
Anyone ages 16 and older is eligible to be vaccinated at these community vaccination clinics and no appointments are necessary. Individuals ages 16 and older are able to receive the Pfizer vaccine and those who are 18 and older can receive the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose while the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to everyone, regardless of immigration status.
The health department has set a goal to reach all of the county's rural areas by the end of May and has stated it will exceed that goal.
“We are focused on making the COVID vaccine available in our rural communities, and I urge our residents to get vaccinated so that we can maintain our path to reopening while preventing transmission of infections to vulnerable family members and friends,” stated Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Health Officer. “This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”
The Tulare COVID Call Center is also available to assist those without internet access and non-English–speaking residents in obtaining a vaccination by calling (559) 685-2260.
The vaccination events are kicking off Sunday and Monday with events at the Lindsay Wellness Center and Porterville College. There will also be events at PC on May 10, 17 and 24. The schedule is as follows:
May 2, at the Lindsay Wellness Center, 860 N. Sequoia in Lindsay, from 1 to 7 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.
May 3, at the Lindsay Wellness Center from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.
May 3, at Porterville College from 4 to 7 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.
May 4, at the Neighborhood Church located at 5505 W. Riggin Ave. in Visalia. Open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.
May 4, at the St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church located at 14395 Ave 384 in Yettem. Open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
May 5, at the Sequoia Union Elementary located at 23958 Ave 324 in Lemon Cove. Open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
May 5, at the Linnell Camp Housing located at 1436 N. Mariposa Ave. in Visalia. Open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
May 6, at the Tipton SPDES Hall located at 250 S. Evans Rd. in Tipton. Open from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.
May 7, at the College of the Sequoias located at 915 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.
May 8, at the Ivanhoe Memorial Building located at 33209 Hawthorone Rd. in Ivanhoe. Open from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.
May 10, at Porterville College located at 100 E. College Ave. in Porterville. Open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.
May 14, at the College of the Sequoias located at 915 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.
May 17, at the Porterville College located at 100 E. College Ave. in Porterville. Open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.
May 24, at the Porterville College located at 100 E. College Ave. in Porterville. Open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.
May 21, at the College of the Sequoias located at 915 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pfizer vaccine.
In addition another community vaccination event will be held at the Porterville Fairgrounds from noon to 7 p.m. May 10-12. Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at an event held at the fairgrounds on April 18 through 20 will be able to receive their second dose on May 10 through 12. The Porterville City Council is expected to approve an agreement for the county health department to hold the event at the fairgrounds at its meeting on Tuesday, which begins at 6:30 p.m.