The stepped up effort to crack down on the use illegal fireworks continues.
On Thursday, the Tulare County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations and Tulare County Fire Department reported on their effort to crack down on illegal fireworks. So far, the departments reported they had confiscated 540 pounds of illegal fireworks.
During a series of joint operations targeting sales, investigators worked to intercept dangerous illegal fireworks that have been brought into the county in preparation for Independence Daycelebrations. Investigators made two arrests and cited two others for sales and possession.
“Illegal fireworks being set off for weeks leading up to the 4th of July impact the quality of life for our residents, particularly children and pets,” said TCDA Chief Investigator Lindy Gligorijevic. “This is reckless, dangerous, and foolish behavior with absolute no regard for the safety of their neighbors and we are happy that we made a dent in this illegal activity.”
The Tulare County Fire Department has already responded to multiple reports of fires that were found to be started by illegal fireworks. Last year, TCFD responded to 33 fires confirmed to be related to illegal or careless use of fireworks, with many more suspected of being started by fireworks.
“We continue to see an increase in fires due to both illegal and safe and sane fireworks,” said Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman. “With the dry conditions we are experiencing this year, we anticipate a very busy 4th of July.”
The Tulare County Fire Department will have investigators out on Independence Day, July 4 to enforce both state and local laws. If residents are found to be in possession, storing, discharging, or transporting illegal fireworks, citations will be issued and those fireworks will be confiscated. Fines for illegal fireworks start at $1000 in the county criminal charges are also possible. Possession of 100 pounds or more of illegal fireworks can result in a felony.
Officials also urged residents to report illegal fireworks to local law enforcement or fire authorities.
While county officials reported confiscating 540 pounds of illegal fireworks, the city of Porterville reported on Tuesday confiscating well over twice that in Porterville alone. The Porterville Police Department, Porterville Fire Department and Porterville Code Enforcement reported their coordinated effort resulted in the confiscation of fireworks that exceeded 1,200 pounds. The departments reported more than 500 boxes of packages containing nearly 16,000 individual fireworks that were illegal were confiscated.
In the city of Porterville fines range from $2,500 to $10,000 for the use of illegal fireworks or the illegal use of legal fireworks. Those in charge of properties including homeowners can also be held liable if it's determined they're responsible.
The Porterville Fire Department reported last year it responded to eight grass fires, three tree fires and three dumpster fires related to fireworks.