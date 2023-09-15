It's likely in another year the Tulare County budget is going to reach $2 billion. It's not quite there yet but the Tulare County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the 2023/2024 budget which totals $1.98 billion.
In addition the board will consider a number of raises for elected county positions. A public hearing on the budget and the proposed raises will be held when the board meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Count staff have proposed a seven percent raises for the county assessor/clerk recorder, auditor-controller-treasure-tax collector and district attorney and a 12 percent raise for the sheriff. County staff stated it's recommending the salary increases “due to a combination of cost-of-living, compaction, equity adjustments and/or merit increases.
In addition county staff has recommended a 4 percent cost of living increase for the board of supervisors, which the board will also consider.
“The recommended budget reflects the themes of fiscal responsibility, enhancing public
safety and security, promoting economic well-being and quality of life,” county staff reporter. “Due to the fiscal restraint of your board, exceptional efforts of the entire county management team, steady economic growth, and use of conservative revenue estimates, this recommended budget of $1.98 billion is balanced for all applicable funds” as required by law.
Highlights of the budget include a general fund budget that has increased by 12.7 percent from $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion. General Fund discretionary revenues have also increased by 6.8 percent from $207.7 million to $221.8 million.
There's a 13.4 percent increase in retirement costs in the budget from $50.7 million to $57.6 million. The budget also provides a Pension Obligation debt service payment of $19.8 million.
There's also a 7.9 percent increase in total employee compensation from $437.2 million to $472 million.
There has been $5.5 million set aside to deal with the March flooding and disasters as $4.5 million has been set aside for the response to the March flooding and another $1 million has been set aside for disasters.
“This $1.98 billion budget,demonstrates Tulare County’s sound financial position, and
reflects the board’s policy to maintain feasible and sustainable fiscal operations,” county staff stated. The $1.98 billion budget is an 8.47 percent increase by $154.4 million over the 2022-2023 budget.
General Budget Review: Fiscal Year 2023/24
“I am pleased to announce that Tulare County continues to be financially stable and, in a
sound financial position,” County Administrative Officer Jason Britt said. “A financially strong and stable county is made possible by the prudent fiscal policies of the Board of Supervisors, the use of conservative revenue estimates, and the efforts of an outstanding county management team.”
When it came to dealing with the March flooding, Britt stated, “I cannot emphasize enough the value of having a fiscally stable budget in order to respond to these types of events. Decades of financially sound and conservative fiscal practices allowed the county to effectively manage over $50-plus million dollars in flood-related expenses.”
Even with the response to the flooding Britt said there was an unassigned fund balance of $68.2 million in the 2022-2023 budget, “stemming from greater-than-anticipated countywide revenues, planned and unplanned departmental savings, and revenue from the American Rescue Plan Act.”
The unassigned fund balance is considered to be one-time monies and is budgeted based on the board's adopted policies.
The budget is also based on the board's strong commitment to public safety.
The county was awarded a total of $90.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds. As of June 30, the county has sent more than $60 million in ARP funds. There has been $21.5 million in ARP funds set aside to be used in the 2023-2024 budget.
On March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law and authorized $90.6 million dollars in COVID-
As far as the the economic outlook Britt reported the outlook calls for “increasing” Gross Domestic Product, “strong labor market, increasing interest rates and declining inflation.
“All signs point to the U.S. economy avoiding a recession for the near term. Consumer sentiment is mixed and optimistically cautious.”
Britt reported building permits remain stable year to year in unincorporated Tulare County. “This is a positive sign that Tulare County continues to grow,” Britt stated.
reports stable building permits year over year in unincorporated Tulare County.
But Britt added, “The county continues to face growing wage pressure, retirement costs, health care costs and exponential growth in costs for jail medical and mental health.
Britt also said the county continues to be impacted by mandated state programs without additional funding. He said the mental health program, CARE Court and the Medi-Cal reform Cal AIM will have to be implemented this year “utilizing existing revenue streams.”
In addition, Britt stated Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed reforms to the Mental Health Services Act “could further constrain the county’s flexibility on how to respond to mental health crisis needs and homelessness.”
And Britt added, “In future years, it is anticipated the county will encounter significant financial challenges as operational costs grow. Rising operational costs include labor; law enforcement and fire services; jail medical and mental health care; Internal Service; Funds working capital reserves; and Zones of Benefits.
He also said the impacts of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and the March flooding remain uncertain on the agricultural economy.
“The overall uncertainty in the economy coupled with growing operational costs, and state-imposed obligations to general county revenue will limit the county’s capacity to fund new ongoing commitments in future years,” Britt said. “To maintain the county’s financial stability and enjoy balanced budgets in future years, the board should maintain the following budget philosophy and strategies:
“fund only mandated services, negotiate financially sustainable labor agreements, limit the issuance of debt, use one-time funds for one-time expenses, strive to fund the Strategic Reserve to the stated reserve ratio reflected in the Reserve Policy, collaborate with TCERA to minimize significant retirement cost increases, continue utilizing conservative revenue estimating practices, encourage departments to maximize the use of non-General-Fund revenues to minimize the burden on the General Fund, and encourage departments to adopt more efficient business practices”
The budget includes $53.2 million for capital projects in the coming year and a total of $131.6 million for road projects. The budget includes $74.6 million for 58 new projects this year with the remaining going toward projects that began in 2022/2023.
BARTLETT PARK WELL
The restoration of Bartlett Park continues as the board will consider as part of its consent calendar, awarding a $311,000 contract to Willitts Equipment and Engineering for the installation of a new well, pump and associated improvements. The board declared an emergency due to the well failure on June 27 to speed up the process in installing a new well.
As a result there's a high risk of losing trees and other vegetation. The new well will provide for a reliable irrigation system for trees, shrubs, grass and other plants in the park as well as a reliable domestic water system.
The project will include drilling a new 10-inch well at a depth of 300 feet. A 4/5th vote of the board is needed to approve the project.