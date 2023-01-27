The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will be presented with the county's annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June, 2022 at its next meeting on Tuesday.
The county of Tulare has receive a certificate of achievement for 28 straight years from the Government Finance Officer Association, GFOA, for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, ACFR.
"In order to receive this award, a government must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized ACFR that satisfies both generally accepted accounting principles and applicable legal requirements," says the staff report attached to Tuesday's agenda. "We believe that our current ACFR continues to meet the certificate program’s requirements and we have submitted it to the GFOA to determine its eligibility for another certificate."
The report also lists funds for several upcoming projects slated throughout the county. Some of these projects include $4.1 million for the Terra Bella Fire Station Remodel, $3.5 million for the Main Jail Demolition project and $5 million for the Sheriff’s Morgue Project. The financial report states the requested Capital Project funds requested for the 2022-23 fiscal year is $126.4 million.
The board will receive a presentation regarding the entire financial report, which is more than 150 pages long.
The board will be given a second presentation regarding changes to the Brown Act and how it may affect the board, specifically when it comes to remote participation in the meetings. The presentation will cover changes resulting from AB 2449, AB 2647, and SB 1100.
Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Towsend said he believed Tuesday's meeting will be the last board meeting conducted through Zoom. After Tuesday's meeting Townsend said he believed virtual participation in meetings will only be done on an extremely limited basis.
Those who want to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting will have to personally attend meetings or send in their comments ahead of time, Townsend said. Meetings will continue to be able to be view via YouTube.
Local boards and councils are ending virtual participation in meetings as a result of the State of Emergency due to COVID-19 coming to an end in the state on February 28.
In addition to the two presentations, the Board of Supervisors will also host a public hearing on Tuesday.
The public hearing concerns a general plan amendment and the rezoning of an area of land within the Kingsburg Urban Development Boundary.
"Currently there is no specific development plan for the site, the applicant does intend to develop the site as light industrial uses with some commercial aspects," reads the staff report for Tuesday's meeting. "However, it is unknown at this time what specific development projects would entail."
This meeting is set for Tuesday, January 31, beginning at 9 a.m. It can be attended in person or streamed live via Zoom or viewed on the county's YouTube channel.