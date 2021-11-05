The United States Fish and Wildlife Service has recently recommended to the California Fish and Game Commission to designate 554,454 acres in the Southern Sierra as critical habitats for the Pacific Fisher.
And the Tulare County Board of Supervisors is expected to send a letter to the California Fish and Game Commission in opposition of the move.
As part of its consent calendar, the board is expected to approve its letter at its next meeting on Tuesday.
In addition the board will hold its final public hearing on the redistricting process on Tuesday. The public hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.
The board is expected to select the map that will determine the five supervisorial districts. The board would then officially adopt the map at its November 16 meeting as an ordinance. The ordinance would then be adopted on December 7 to meet the deadline for redistricting.
The Pacific Fisher is a protected species which makes its home in the forest. It's part of the weasel family and is similar to a ferret or badger. Critical habitats would set aside land for the Pacific Fisher.
But the county stated the Fisher is almost exclusively found in hiking trails and campgrounds near Tulare County's mountain communities “whose closure would have an adverse economic and recreational effect.
“The Southern Sierra Nevada Mountains are integral to the county’s economy as it provides millions of dollars to our local retail and hospitality industries, which have been economically devastated in recent years by record breaking wildfires and the unprecedented COVID 19 pandemic.”
County staff added it doesn't believe the action to set aside critical habitats is necessary as the threatened Fisher is already protect. “It is imperative that we send a notice of our opposition to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service’s recommendation to designate Critical Habitats for the Southern Sierra Nevada Distinct Population Segment of Fisher,” staff stated.
The letter the county board would send also states the critical habitats designation would prohibit the public's use of selected areas.
“According to the Fish and Wildlife recommendation, the Southern Sierra Nevada DPS Fisher is considered a protected species, and we do not see a need to implement further restrictions on public land usage when it is not necessary,” the letter also states.
The letter adds the Fish and Wildlife's own report states the threat to the Fisher's habitat hasn't been directly linked to human activity, but instead was linked to the frequency of high severity wildfires. The letter states the report identifies Fisher's habitats to be threatened by severe wildfires caused by decades of a lack of active management, such as wildfire suppression leading to “the historical absence of beneficial low severity fires.
“Low severity forest fires typically result in reduced fuels and healthy forest stands that subsequently have a greater likelihood of withstanding catastrophic high severity wildfires. Tulare County has been a
astrong advocate for forest management strategies.”
The letter states that strategy includes prescribed burns and the thinning of trees. “We oppose the recommendation by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to designate Critical Habitats for the Southern Sierra Nevada Distinct Population Segment of Fisher because the species is already protected and the threats to the DPS Fisher habitat can be mitigated by the implementation of forest management practices which will ensure the survival of the DPS Fisher and the continued recreation and economic connection Tulare County has for the wellbeing of the Southern Sierra Nevada Mountains.
“By accepting the recommendation, your decision would have a direct negative impact to the County and State’s economy, while also not addressing the solution to the real cause of the Southern Sierra Nevada DPS Fisher habitat loss.”
The recommendation for the critical habitats has come years of efforts by the Center for Biological Diversity and other conservation groups to persuade the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to take such action.
The protected habitats include areas in Tulare, Kern, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties.
REDISTRICTING
At its meeting this past Tuesday the board decided on five maps to consider for the five supervisorial districts to be redistricted.
The board decided to keep a modified version of the Wells map, a map drawn by Korey Wells of Springville. But the board also directed staff to modify the Wells map even further to create at least three districts with at least 55 percent Hispanic representation.
The board also decided to keep a “super modified Verduzco” map as Board chairperson Amy Shuklian put it, which was a second revision of the original Verduzco map submitted.
The board also kept a modified version of the original map drawn by Steve Kindschuh of Visalia and directed the board to come up with another alternative to that modified version as well.
The equitable coalition map and modified version of that map which would have taken Terra Bella and Ducor out of District 5 and split Tulare into two districts were eliminated by the board.
All of the remaining maps to be considered keep Tulare in one district, keep the highway 65 corridor of Porterville, Terra Bella and Ducor in District 5 while keeping all of Porterville in District 5 as well while also dividing the foothill-mountain communities into two districts.
The map established will be used beginning with the June, 2022 primary election in which the District 4 and District 5 supervisor positions will be up for reelection. District 5 Supervisor Dennis Townsend is running for reelection. Eddie Valero represents District 4.