With the issue of cockfighting among the reasons, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors will look at possibly significantly reducing the number of roosters someone can have on their property.
The issue will be reviewed as a scheduled matter at the board's next meeting which is at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
While cockfighting is obviously one concern there are other issues involved leading the county to look at its rooster ordinance.
The Tulare County Agricultural Advisory Committee and Animal Services Advisory Commitee have looked at various issues concerning the “excessive crowding of roosters.”
Issues covered include the potential for public noise and nuisance due to a high number of roosters and the public interest in combating cockfighting. The committees also looked at the health and welfare of fowl in “legitimate commercial enterprises that cockfighting activities represent.”
In addition the reasonable use of property and legitimate agricultural operations was reviewed along with the potential for inhumane treatment of roosters that may be kept in excessive numbers.
As it stands now the county ordinance allows up to 100 birds on a property depending on the size of the property. The county ordinance also doesn't regulate the types of birds that can be on a property as there's no restriction against a hen, rooster or chick.
And more birds are allowed through a special use permit. “Current zoning ordinance does not specifically address the number of roosters kept on any one parcel,” county staff reported.
The ordinance could be revised to include a specific limit on roosters. The Resource Management Agency enforces the county's rooster ordinance.
“Under this option, complaints of excessive rooster numbers would be investigated primarily by RMA code enforcement officers and would be assisted by county animal services staff for identifying roosters, relocating, housing and potentially terminating animals found to be out of compliance,” county staff reported.
The two committees also reviewed other county ordinances and found the Ventura County rooster ordinance was a model that could be followed. Ventura County's ordinance includes detailed requirements, definitions, penalties, and procedures for seeking exemptions related to the limits of roosters kept on a property.
The Ventura model is different from Tulare County's model in that it's an animal services ordinance, similar to the county's kennel ordinance when it comes to the number of dogs someone can have. The county's animal services staff in Health and Human Service enforces the county’s animal services ordinance.
So two options for the board is to revise the county ordinance or go with the Ventura model. “Developing a rooster ordinance under either model would establish a new and significant role for staff, including animal services,” county staff reported.
If the county board chose to follow the Ventura County model it could reduce the number of roosters that can be on a property from 100 to as low as four, which is the limit in Ventura County.
There are exemptions for commercial poultry facilities, student organizations such as FFA and 4-H and “legitimate poultry hobbyists” in the Ventura County ordinance. Exemptions allow for no more than 5 roosters per breed and no more than 25 roosters total. The Ventura ordinance also defines a male chicken as 6 months or older who's capable of crowing.
County staff stated there would be an increased cost if the Ventura model was followed. “The anticipated costs associated with implementing a change to the zoning ordinance or a rooster ordinance modeled after Ventura County are potentially significant,” staff stated.
About any change to the current ordinance staff stated: “The implementation of any new ordinance comes with significant costs associated with public awareness and enforcement.”
County staff also stated any increased costs to changing the current ordinance hasn't been included in the 2023-2024 budget. County staff stated any change “would potentially create a significant net county cost to the general fund. Additional staffing, animal transportation, housing and termination costs may all be increased as a result of any potential modifications to the current ordinances.”
It's almost certain the board will need more than Tuesday's meeting to review the ordinance. “It will probably be a work in progress,” County Board chairman Dennis Townsend said.