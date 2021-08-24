The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will look at how the county will use more than $90.5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan at its next meeting.
The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. today. The county has proposed its ARP funding be used for several local projects. At its meeting on Tuesday the board will consider approving the county's interim plan for use of the ARP funding.
The county received half of its allocated funds, nearly $45.3 million in June and expects to receive the remaining half of the funds next June. The county has proposed $59.5 million of the funding be used for public health, $4.425 million be used to deal with the negative economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, $5.6 million be provided to help disproportionately impacted communities and $5.8 million used for salaries and benefits for those affected by the pandemic.
A major portion of the funding, nearly $14.6 million will go to infrastructure with several local projects receiving a portion of that funding.
As far as public health, the county has already allocated more than $1.1 million to Tulare County Health and Human Services to deal with the pandemic through measures such as providing vaccines. There was nearly $455,000 of that funding that went to the 2020-2021 budget with the remaining funds being included in the 2021-2022 budget.
Funding for negative economic impacts will go to small businesses, nonprofit organizations and industry impacted by the pandemic.
As for as community's disproportionately affected by the pandemic one of the areas funded will be homelessness. The county staff report stated funds will be used “to develop projects that provide housing support and allow for homeless populations to safely quarantine during the pandemic.”
As far as salaries, $1,500 in premium pay has been given to county employees deemed essential workers.
There has been $2.5 million set aside for vaccine administration and another $2.6 million set aside for personal protective equipment for health care professionals. Another $3 million has been set aside for hospitals.
Among the organizations set to be greatly helped is the Strathmore Public Utilities District. The district is set to receive $2.15 million for well improvement and water treatment. The district is set to receive another $150,000 for tank repair.
There has been $1.62 million set aside for fire stations. Among the major projects is more than $1.5 million for renovations at Bartlett Park. In addition the Woodville Park is set to receive $50,000.
There has been $2 million set aside for Tulare County Hope Projects in Visalia, Tulare and Porterville to deal with homelessness. Lindsay TulareWorks is also set to receive $270,000.
Among the other major infrastructure projects is $800,000 for the relocation of the Lewis Hill Tower and $750,000 for the Porterville Rocky Hill Radio Tower.
JORDAN PEAK
At Tuesday's meeting as part of the consent calendar the board is expected to approve a bid of nearly $170,000 to help restore the Jordan Peak communications station.
The Jordan Peak site was destroyed by the Sequoia Complex on September 13, 2020. The board will consider waiving the bid process as only one bid was received that would meet the community shelter needs of the site.
The board will consider approving the purchase of a PEPRO Secure Deployable Radio Site communications shelter as part of the Jordan Peak restoration project at a cost of nearly $170,000.
All of Jordan Peak's equipment providing public safety emergency radio communications for mountain communities along Highway 190 and the valley floor of Tulare County were lost in the fire.
“This greatly reduced the number of radio channels and radio coverage area,” the county staff report stated. “In addition, due to Jordan Peak’s weather conditions, the small solar array does not produce enough energy for the temporary site.”
The state report stated as a result many visits via snowmobile are rquired to the site to charge the batteries and clean off the snow from the panels. The county wants to fully restore the lost communication service and an equipment shelter must be purchased to do so.
“Once installed this equipment will replace all the lost radio coverage for public safety communications,” the county report stated.
The equipment required includes an 8’X8’ PEPRO communications shelter, batteries, radio repeaters, radio filter equipment along with electronics that will monitor the radio site year around. Power will be provided by a solar array attached to the top of the communications shelter.
The communications shelter will support a 40-foot antenna mast that supports the mounting of required antennas and radio equipment.
“Due to the declared emergency and the urgency to restore full functionality to the Jordan Peak Radio Repeater site and to maintain public safety communication countywide, it was determined to not go out to bid and select PEPRO Secure Deployable Radio Sites as the sole source provider for the necessary communication shelter. PEPRO Secure Deployable Radio Sites, is the only source that meets the needs of the County based on the complexity and unique features of the Jordan Peak Radio Repeater Site,” the county staff report stated.
The county has set aside an account in its 2021-22 budget to pay for the purchase. It also stated a property loss claim has been filed with Alliant Insurance Services, through the counties PRISM Public Risk Innovation, Solutions, and Management Agency in the amount of $98,088. It's unknown if or when the claim will be approved for reimbursement.