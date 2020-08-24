The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will consider how much from the proceeds of taxes can be appropriated for spending in the 2020-2021 fiscal year at its next meeting.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The Board will consider the county's “Gann Limit” calculation and it's proposed it be increased by 4.76 percent.
The “Gann Limit” is a state law that resulted from the passage of Proposition 4 in 1979. The Gann Limit is also called the “Spirit of 13,” referring to the famous Proposition 13 that was passed in 1978 in a tax revolt, cutting property taxes.
Proposition 15 has been placed on the November ballot that would partially repeal Proposition 13 and raise property taxes on some businesses.
The Gann Limit sets a cap on what local governments can allocate from taxes to be spent during a fiscal year. Proposition 111 was passed in 1990 that changed the way the limit is calculated and now gives Tulare County two options:
The percentage change in the county's assessed valuation for local non-residential new construction in the previous year, which was 4.76 percent in 2019-2020.
Or by an amount equal to the change in per capita personal income in California or the change in the assessment roll the preceding year due to the addition of local non-residential new construction (whichever is greater). That amount is 3.73 percent based on 2019.
County staff has recommended to board go with 4.76 percent since it's the higher amount.
In other business the board is expected to ratify an emergency proclamation issued by Tulare County concerning cow carcasses. As a result of the excessive heat over the past week, livestock in Tulare County and the Valley have been impacted, resulting in a surge in the mortality rate.
This has created a demand for carcass disposal services.
On Thursday, the Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner received a quarantine notice and emergency mortality disposal advisory from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Kerman's Baker Commodities is the region's only rendering facility which disposes the majority of livestock carcasses in the area and it reported at least a 24-hour backlog in their operations.
As a result, carcass pick-ups have started to experience delays.
“If left unmitigated, rotting animal carcasses could pose a variety of health and environmental hazards,” the county staff report stated.
Tulare County declared an emergency on Wednesday, allowing for alternative disposal procedures.
The board must ratify the emergency with seven days of its issuance to allow the emergency to continue.
In addition, Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz will give his weekly update on the status of COVID-19 in the county.