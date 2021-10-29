The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will continue to consider the redistricting of their districts at their next meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
At their meeting last Tuesday, the board was presented with four proposed maps and directed county staff to make modifications to those four maps. The four original maps that were presented were recommended by the Tulare County Redistricting Commission made up of 11 citizens from throughout the county.
A public hearing was held on the redistricting issue last Tuesday and another public hearing will be held this Tuesday. The four original maps and the four maps in their modified version will be presented at this Tuesday's meeting.
The board is expected to reduce the number of maps for final consideration. “We're going to see quite a few things and we'll have a lot of decision making and listening to do,” District 5 Supervisor Dennis Townsend said.
A final public hearing on redistricting will be held at 1:30 p.m. November 9. After that public hearing the board will adopt the five Supervisorial districts.
The district maps will go into effect in the June, 2022 primary election when the primary election for the District 4 and District 5 races are held.
Townsend is running for reelection and will be up for reelection in the June, 2022 primary election. Eddie Valero represents District 4.
A number of advocates were at last Tuesday's meeting in support of one of the other maps recommended by the commission, the Tulare County Equitable Map Coalition Map. In its original form the map would move Terra Bella and Ducor from District 5 to District 2.
It would also split Tulare in two districts. Advocates of the map said that would create more fair representation for underrepresented areas.
In addition the coalition map would place Exeter in District 5. How the map would deal with Tulare and Exeter would create an issue with four of the five supervisors.
Exeter is now in District 1 and is represented by Larry Micari, who lives in Exeter. And Pete Vander Poel, who represents District 2 and lives in Tulare, and Amy Shuklian, who represents District 3, would also be affected. So how who exactly would represent which districts when it comes Vander Poel, Shuklian, Micari and Townsend would have to be considered.
“I'm not sure how you would handle that,” Townsend said.
“I think if you can do it without displacing someone who has been elected by the people of their district that would be better,” said Townsend about redistricting.
But Townsend did say the issue of who represents what districts isn't part of the criteria when it comes to redistricting.
And there's also the issue of potential litigation. On Tuesday, the board will also discuss the threat of litigation made by Marguerite Melo, counsel for the Dolores Huerta Foundation, who was part of the coalition that developed the coalition map.
The map would also create a “mega mountain district” in which all foothill-mountain communities from the north county line to the south county line would be placed in District 5.
Townsend said he had concerns about placing Terra Bella and Ducor out of his district and he and the board also had concerns about placing all the foothill and mountain communities in one district, giving them just one voice.
Modifications to the coalition map include keeping Terra Bella and Ducor in District 5 and keeping Exeter, Strathmore, Lindsay and Farmersville all in District 1. All of Tulare would also stay in District 2.
There's also essentially a consensus to reduce the foothill-mountain communities from being in three districts to two. The modified coalition map does that as then northern foothill-mountain communities would be in District 4 and the southern foothill-mountain communities would be in District 5.
Townsend said he still believes the modified coalition map meets the coalition's concerns. “Everybody will have to give a little bit to make it all happen,” he said.
The modified Tulare County Fair Districts Map keeps Terra Bella and Ducor in District 5, keeps all of Tulare in District 2 and places northern foothill-mountain communities in District 1 while keeping southern foothill-mountain communities in District 5.
The modified Verduzco map does keep a mega mountain district, placing all the foothill-mountain communities in District 5.
The other map being considered is a map developed by Steve Kindschuh of Visalia. His original map had all foothill-mountain communities in a mega mountain district in District 5 while the modified Kidhshuh map has the northern foothill-mountain communities in District 4 and the southern foothill-mountain communities in District 5.
It's virtually certain Porterville will remain in District 5 and won't be split into two districts.