The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the county's final plan on how it will use the $90.6 million it has been allocated from the federal American Rescue Plan at their next meeting.
The item is on the board agenda as a scheduled matter. The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the county's Human Resources and Development Department's Innovation Conference Room at 2500 W. Burrell in Visalia.
Among the major projects to be funded through ARP funds are a $2.15 million water treatment project for Strathmore and the ongoing funding of $1.5 million for improvements to Bartlett Park.
The county has received its total allocation of $90.6 million. Through June 30 of this year the county has spent $28.4 million of the ARP funds allocated so far.
Under ARP guidelines the county is required to use the funds in four areas: Public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small business, nonprofits and aid to tourism, travel and hospitality industries.
Workers performing essential work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing premium pay to employees.
Provision of government services that were reduced as a result of COVID-19.
Water, sewer and and broadband infrastructure.
The plan sets aside just under $24.9 million for public health and another $21.8 million on public health negative economic impacts.
Another $9.8 million has been set aside for other negative economic impacts. The bulk of this funding has been designated for low income housing and housing for the homeless.
There has been $6.5 million set aside for premium pay for county employees. Another $13.8 million has been set aside for infrastructure.
There has been just under $10 million set aside for revenue replacement. And $3.8 million has been set aside for administrative costs.
When it comes to revenue replacement funding in that area will go to such projects as the Lewis Hill and Rocky Hill Towers in Porterville and to park improvements such as Bartlett Park.
Hospitals in Tulare County are receiving $3.25 million. While the bulk of the negative economic impact funding is going toward low income housing and to assist the homeless, there has also been $925,000 of that money set aside to assist restaurants and other businesses.
There has been $1 million set aside for nonprofit organizations adversely affected by COVID-19. Another $500,000 has been set aside for libraries and $225,000 has been set aside for museums, memorial districts and other special districts adversely affected by COVID-19.
One of the projects to be assisted by the ARP funds is the Finca Serena housing project now under construction in Porterville. A $20 million state grant was awarded for the project which will provide 40 low income housing units and another 40 housing units for the homeless. The county has set aside $500,000 in its ARP funds for the project.
There has been $2.15 million set aside for a major well water treatment project for the Strathmore Public Utilities District. Strathmore relies mainly on surface water and its supply from the Friant-Kern Canal has diminished.
The construction of the well will also help with the development of Sierra View Medical Center'r rural health clinic to be developed at Highway 65 and Avenue 196. Once awarded the project is expected to be completed in 90 days.
Another $150,000 has been set aside to replace the deteriorated roof for Strathmore's groundwater storage tank. A retrofit of clarifier components would also be done. Once funded that project is expected to be completed in less than 90 days.
There has also been $500,000 set aside for the Poplar well.
There has been $800,000 set aside for the relocation of the Lewis Hill Tower and $750,000 set aside for the Rocky Hill Tower. Those projects would allow for improved communications for all of Tulare County's emergency services. It's expected for those projects to take one year to complete.
With the Bartlett Park project the repair of arbors and replacement of arbors and a picnic table was expected to be completed by June 30 of this year. The project also calls for the drilling of a new water well and an irrigation replacement project at the park which is scheduled to be completed by June 30 of next year.
There was also $50,500 set aside to repair an arbor and replace picnic tables and grills at Woodville Park.
When it comes to premium play county employees whose salary would still be less than 150 percent of the state median wage after receiving a $1,500 payment would receive that $1,500 payment.