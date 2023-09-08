The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will consider action to keep voter registration information of election workers confidential as part of its consent calendar at its next meeting. The board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The action would authorize the county's Registrar of Voters to expand the confidentiality of voter registration information to election workers.
As it stands now when public safety officers apply to make their information confidential the board can authorize county officials to make confidential the officers' home address, phone number and email address on the affidavit of registration. The confidentiality is designed to “protect individuals in specified public safety positions where life threatening circumstances may exist to the official or the official's family.”
In response to an increase in harassment of election workers state Senate Bill 1131 became law in September 2022. That law also allows election workers to apply for their information to be kept confidential.
As a result “a county elections official shall, upon application of a qualified worker, make confidential that worker's” home address, phone number and email address appearing on the affidavit of registration.
The county staff report states a qualified worker is someone who's employed or contracts with the Secretary of State or someone employed or contracts with “a local election office who performs election-related work and interacts with the public or is observed by the public doing election-related work.” The law doesn't cover “a precinct board member who does not otherwise perform election related-work.”
If the board approves the action the Registrar of Voters will make available an application for a safety officer and qualified worker. The county has worked with County Counsel on designing a confidential voter application.
“The application shall contain a statement, signed under penalty of perjury, that the person is a public safety officer and that a life-threatening circumstance exists to the officer or member of the officer's family, or that they are a qualified worker” in reference to election workers, county staff stated.
When the application for confidentiality is received that will prevent that person's home address, phone number and email address from appearing on the affidavit of registration or any rosters or reports. The policy will require officers and qualified workers to apply for confidentiality every two years.
County staff stated if the Registrar isn't authorized by the county board to accept a confidential voter application, that person would have to appear before the board to request to become a confidential voter.
WOODVILLE LANDFILL
Also on the consent calendar is an agenda item to begin accepting bids for the $8.9 million expansion of the Woodville landfill. The expansion of the landfill is part of the county's plan to eventually completely close the Teapot Dome landfill and use just two landfills, the Woodville and Visalia landfills, which has been planned for nine years.
County staff reported the Woodville landfill is nearing capacity. The expansion will add about 2.0 million cubic yards or 8 years of additional capacity based on what's currently be disposed at the site.
The board began the process of shutting down the Teapot Dome landfill and expanding the Woodville landfill in 2021.
The county reported the Solid Waste Future Disposal Site Construction Reserve has more than $18.5 millin that will be used to pay for the project. The county would begin accepting bids for the project at 2 p.m. October 18.
CAMP NELSON ROADS COMPLETED
In other business as part of the consent calendar the board is expected to continue to reaffirm the local emergency for roads and bridges due to the March flooding. That will require a four-fifths vote of approval.
The county continues to make headway in repairing roads damaged by the flooding as the board will also accept as completed the repair work done on Ferguson Drive and Mariposa Drive near Camp Nelson. The work was done by Shafter's Remedial Transportation Services.
The work was awarded to Remedial Transportation Services on July 25. Cost of the repairs was $361,000.