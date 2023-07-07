The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution in support of a comprehensive plan offered by the state's 58 counties to address homelessness in the state at its next meeting. The board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
As a scheduled matter the board will consider supporting the California State Association of Counties AT HOME plan to address homelessness. The board will also hear a presentation on the plan.
CSAC unveiled the plan in March in response to Governor Gavin Newsom's challenge to provide more accountability to receive state funding when it comes to addressing homelessness. CSAC states the plan encourages counties counties to work with federal, state and local partners to implement a comprehensive plan to assist the homeless and those who are at risk of experiencing homelessness.
AT HOME is an acronym that stands for accountability, transparency, housing, outreach, mitigation and economic opportunity. The plan addresses each of those areas.
Part of the plan is addressing the shortage of housing for those with “complex/high needs.” CSAC states there's a significant shortage of affordable housing to support the elderly, disabled, those who have been involved in the justice system and low income.
The plan does advocate for several policy changes at the federal level including restoring the 12.5 percent federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits that expired at the end of 2021. The plan also calls for “Fair Market Rental formulas to be replaced with “reasonable rate rental formulas.”
In addition, the plan calls for more federal and state funding to build low income housing, “especially permanent supportive housing for persons with “complex/high needs.” The plan calls for the creation of fund flexible housing subsidies and to make Housing Choice vouchers more available.
One issue the counties and the plan addresses is streamlining the process so more affordable housing can be built sooner. That's been one of Newsom's priorities at the state level. The plan calls for reducing “complexity of planning, permitting and constructing affordable housing.” That includes lessening the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act which can increase the time it takes to construct affordable housing.
The plan also calls for tax credits to develop affordable housing.
State legislation and actions from Newsom would be needed for the plan's proposals to be implemented.
In other business as part of its consent calendar the board will consider advertising for bids for the continued maintenance of the county's roads as part of the Road Repair and Accountability Act. Construction on the road projects are expected to begin later this summer and last through the end of the year.
In this round of projects there are 15 areas of roads that are scheduled to be repaired. The work consists of replacing asphalt on a multiple segments of county roads.
The work includes a combination of isolated pavement repairs followed by the installation of new asphalt. All the projects also include the corrective work to add a thin course of granular material on the shoulders of the roads.
New striping and pavement markings will also be installed at all of the projects. ADA ramps will be provided as well
Locally among the projects scheduled to have work done include Road 256 between Avenue 66 and Avenue 95 in Terra Bella; Road 192 between Highway 190 and Avenue 152 in Poplar; and Road 264 between Avenue 116 and 120 in Terra Bella.
Three projects will be done on Lindmore in Lindsay: Between Highan 65 and Road 216 southwest of Lindsay; Road 216 and Road 220; and Road 220 and Road 224 south of Lindsay.
In addition work will be done on Road 152 between Avenue 160 and Avenue 168 southwest of Woodville.
As an informational item the board will be presented with opening bids for the replacement of arbors at Bartlett Park. At its June 27 meeting the board approved a declaration of emergency for the park and the replace the well at the park to speed up the process of restoring the park which was severely damaged by the March flooding.
The board will also consider reaffirming those declarations of emergency as part of its consent calendar at Tuesday's meeting and it will take a 4/5ths vote to approve both declarations.
Opening bids for replacing the arbors at Bartlett Park were $1,327,100 from Atkins Bergreen, $1,339,000 from Panelclad and $1,454,932 from Complete Construction. The county's estimate was $1.3 million.
It's expected the county will be able to complete fund the park's needed repairs and previously planned upgrades through, county, state, FEMA and American Rescue Plan funds. It's hoped the park can reopen by as soon as next spring.