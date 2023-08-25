The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will consider establishing a $2 million disaster relief fund for those impacted by the March flooding at its next meeting.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City of Tulare council chambers.
A 4/5ths vote of approval from the supervisors will be needed to approve the $2 million fund. Applicants will be eligible for up to $50,000 grants from the $2 million fund. The proposed $2 million fund is on the agenda as a scheduled item.
The board is being asked to approve the disaster assistance fund to businesses sustaining damage caused by the March flooding. The county staff report noted many residents and commercial operations were required to evacuate and suffered losses of land, buildings and personal property.
It's estimated 178 people were displaced during the peak of the flooding the county reported as of May it has received more than 2,700 flood-related damage assessment reports.
While it's anticipated many will qualify for reimbursement from FEMA or the Small Business Administration or private health insurance to pay for damages “however the county acknowledges that for certain storm damage and mitigation efforts performed by local businesses, ranchers and farmers there many be no funding available through traditional channels,” county staff reported.
The county has proposed the $2 million fund to provide support to county businesses who have sustained damages to land and property or have realized unanticipated expenses related to the March funding “and who have no alternative means for recovering their loss.”
The fund would be for businesses which sustained damage and didn't receive assistance from FEMA or insurance proceeds.
Staff reported there would be no net cost to the county as the 2023/2024 budget includes funding in the Natural Resources Fund to offset the program costs.
RESERVATION ROAD REPAIRS COMPLETE
Repairs to three local mountain and foothill roads, including Reservation Road heading to the Tule River Indian Reservation, that were heavily damaged by the March flooding have been completed at a cost of about $3.5 million. As part of its consent calendar the board will accept those repairs as completed.
The contract to repair Reservation Road (M137), was awarded to Fresno's Granite Construction on July 19. Road repairs need to establish access to traffic was done. Total cost of the project was $612,343.
Repairs to Redwood Drive near Camp Nelson were also completed. Extensive repairs were needed to repair Redwood Drive at a total cost of nearly $1.6 million. The Redwood Drive project was awarded to Shafter's Remedial Transportation Services on July 10.
In addition repairs to Wishon Drive seven miles above Springville have been completed. Extensive repairs to Wishon Drive were also needed at a cost of nearly $1.3 million. Agee Construction of Clovis was awarded the project.
Also as part of the consent calendar the board will consider reaffirming the local emergency when it comes to the damage done to roads and bridges due to the flooding. A four/fifths vote of approval will be needed to reaffirm the local emergency.
The county estimates there has been $105 million of damage done to its roads and bridges as a result fo the flooding. Today the county has spent $18 million repairing roads damaged by the flooding.
County Road funds are being used for the repairs. The county is working to have funding reimbursed by FEMA and the Federal Highway Adminstration.
TCEDC FUNDING
As part of its consent calendar the board will consider increasing its contribution to the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation from $50,000 to $65,000 for 2023-2024.
There would be no additional cost to the county's general fund as the $65,000 would come out of the Resource Management Agency's Economic Development Office budget.