The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a $1.82 billion budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year at its next meeting.
A public hearing will also be held on the budget during the meeting which will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The total $1.82 billion budget is an increase from the total budget of $1.62 billion for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
For the first time the county's general fund budget will exceed $1 billion as there was a 10.7 percent increase in the general fund budget from $949.5 million from 2021-2022 to $1.1 billion to 2022-2023. The budget also includes effectively an eight percent cost-of-living raise for several county administrative positions and the supervisors.
The budget includes a 1 percent cost-of-living raise and a 7 percent supplemental cost-of-living raise for Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, the county-assessor/clerk recorder and the auditor-controller/treasurer-tax collector. The budget also includes a 1 percent cost-of-living raise and seven percent supplemental cost-of-living raise for the supervisors.
County Administrative Officer Jason Britt said the overall $1.82 billion budget for 2022-2023 is balanced as required by law.
“It is my pleasure to report that Tulare County is financially stable and well-positioned to face current economic pressures, including the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, historically high inflation, and future uncertainties,” stated Britt in his message to the board. “The prudent fiscal policies of your board, the use of conservative revenue estimates, and the efforts of an outstanding county management team has contributed to the county’s continuing strong financial position.”
General fund revenue is projected to be $982.7 million in 2022-2023, a 9.1 percent increase of $82.2 million from 2021-2022.
Britt stated the budget was established based on the county's Strategic Business Plan. He added historically conservative and “reasonable revenue estimates are budgeted to ensure a balanced budget.”
He said the budget maintains the board's “strong commitment” to public safety. He added “County agencies/departments seek grants and other funding opportunities, to the extent possible, to minimize reoccurring General Fund costs.”
He also said departments should maximize its use of those available funds before using the general fund. He added the county general fund won't have to account for revenue losses as a result of unfunded state-mandated programs.
“This $1.82 billion budget, submitted to your board for consideration, demonstrates Tulare County’s sound financial position, and reflects the board’s policy to maintain feasible and sustainable fiscal operations,” Britt stated. “The proposed budget also includes several investments in key county services.”
The investments include funding future elections, increased retirement costs, building improvements “and other important needs,” Britt stated.
Funds for retirement costs in the budget have been increased from $45.3 million to $50.7 million. Total employee compensation has been increased by 7.6 percent from $406.3 million to $437.2 million. There has been $1 million allocated for drought response and $1 million allocated for disaster management.
As far as the American Rescue Plan, the county is receiving $90.6 million in federal ARP funds. The 2022/2023 budget includes $37 million in spending of ARP funds.
Tulare County finished 2021-2022 with a surplus of $68.1 million “stemming from greater than anticipated county-wide revenues, planned and unplanned department savings and revenue from the American Rescue Plan Act,” Britt stated.
That represents an increase of nearly $20 million from the $49.1 million surplus the county realized from the 2021-2022 budget. Those funds are budgeted according to the board's adopted financial policies.
While Britt said the general fund won't have to account for revenue losses as a result of unfunded state mandates, he also covered unfunded mandated state programs that could impact the budget. “Of specific concern for Tulare County are several pieces of state legislation which could impose new mandated service obligations on the county without corresponding revenues,” Britt stated.
They include providing mental health and substance abuse services through programs such as CARE Court and CalAIM.
“CARE Court and CalAIM are both significant pieces of legislation that will require the county to fund more services utilizing existing revenue streams,” Britt said.
Britt added the county continues to expect financial challenges. “The county continues to anticipate significant financial challenges as operational costs grow and are exacerbated by the highest inflationary period in the last 40 years,” he said.
He added the county will have to continue to deal with uncertain impacts of the lingering drought on the agricultural economy.
“The overall uncertainty in the economy coupled with growing operational costs, and state-imposed obligations to general county revenue will limit the county’s capacity to fund new ongoing commitments in future years,” Britt stated.
Britt recommended the board maintain its budget policies, including funding only mandated services, negotiating financially sustainable labor agreements, use one-time funds for one-time expenses, limit debt programs such as bonds, minimize significant retirement cost increases, continue to use conservative revenue estimates and encourage departments to use non-general fund revenue to lessen the impact on the general fund.
“The recommended budget reflects the themes of fiscal responsibility, enhancing public safety and security, promoting economic well-being, quality of life, and strong organizational performance,” Britt stated. “The recommended budget for each department and agency supports this framework, as outlined in Tulare County’s adopted Strategic Business Plan. Due to the fiscal restraint of your board, exceptional efforts of the entire county management team, steady economic growth, and use of conservative revenue estimates, this recommended budget of $1.82 billion is balanced for all applicable funds, as required by law.
“For FY 2022-23, the general fund has been cautiously budgeted to address both strategic and operational responsibilities, financial sustainability and structural balance while anticipating future financial uncertainty.”
Britt reported the county's longterm debt is $242.5 million, which is $11.1 million less than it was a year ago. The bulk of that debt is $212.1 million in Pension Obligation Bonds.