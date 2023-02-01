The Tulare County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday where they received a presentation on recent changes to the Brown Act that affect how the board can run their meetings. Among the changes presented was AB2449 which affects remote participation among board members, but doesn't directly affect remote public participation. However, it was determined Zoom interactions for board meetings will cease in the near future.
County Counsel Jennifer Flores explained three bills affecting open meeting laws dealing with all municipal boards and councils, SB1100, AB2647, and AB2449, that will become effective once the state of emergency is lifted by the governor on February 28.
SB1100 involves the removal of disruptive persons from meetings. Individuals who are deemed to be disruptive must receive a warning first. If their behavior continues, the board may have the person removed.
AB2647 concerns distribution of meeting material to the public in advance of the meeting. All information is to be made available to the public, regardless if it was received 72 hours prior to the meeting or not. If the material was received after the 72 hour notice period, the material must be made accessible and available to the public by the time the meeting is held.
The final bill, AB2449, regulates the circumstances in which a member of the board may participate in meetings remotely.
Flores stated board members are now only allowed to participate remotely due to emergency circumstances or with just cause.
"With AB2449 the board members may meet remotely due to emergency circumstances, such as physical or family medical emergencies, or for just cause including child care, caregiving needs, contagious illnesses, disability or travel on official agency business," said Flores.
In order for a member to participate remotely, the board must have a quorum in person and the board would have to vote whether that member is approved to participate remotely or not.
Members will be given two opportunities to participate remotely due to just cause, and up to 20 percent of the calendar year due to emergency circumstances. If any member of the board is participating remotely, they must have video and audio available and all votes will be held to a roll call.
Flores also explained the bill doesn't directly affect public participation, and that the board has chosen for the past few years to stream their meetings live for easier public access. She stated if the board chose they could change the way meetings are streamed to the public.
Supervisor Chairman Dennis Townsend remarked Zoom participation for board meetings would soon be ceasing. The board will continue to stream their meetings on YouTube however.
"We chose to do the Zoom interaction because we were only meeting temporarily in the HRD," said Townsend. "We anticipate we don't have the need for that any longer…but we will continue to have the YouTube channel that people can watch and hear what's going on. At least that's my understanding anyway."
A public hearing concerning the rezoning of a five acre section near the northwest corner of Avenue 392 and Road 12 resulted in the approval of zoning the area as light industrial. Assistant Director for the Tulare County Resource Management Agency Aaron Bach explained there aren't any projects planned for the land yet, but there may be in the future.
"Currently there is no specific development plan for the site," said Bach. "The applicant does intend to develop the site as light industrial uses with some commercial aspects."
The rezoning was approved unanimously.
Cass Cook, the county's Auditor Controller, presented the board with the annual comprehensive financial report, which spotlights the county's financial status and is the foundation when building the county's budget.
Cook highlighted the county's revenue and expenditures, noting most county expenditure goes to public safety.
The county was graded well on several things including fund balance, timeliness, accuracy and policies.
"We are a financially sound entity," said Supervisor Pete Vander Poel. "It's taken a lot of work to get to this point and it's the principles we've historically held to that have put us in the position we are today."
As Cook wrapped up his report, Supervisor Amy Shuklian encouraged the public to access the report online and check it out.
The next Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting is set for February 7 and can be streamed live via the County YouTube channel.