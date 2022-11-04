The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will approve sending a “letter of concern” to Governor Gavin Newsom expressing their opposition against the governor's effort to place a windfall profits tax on oil companies.
The board should approve the letter as part of its consent calendar when it meets for its next meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The letter will be sent to the governor and the State Legislature. The governor has called for a special session on December 5 to address high gas prices in which a windfall profits tax could be passed on oil companies. Newsom and others have accused the oil companies of price gouging, citing oil company record profits.
But in the county staff report it states a windfall profits tax will increase gas prices, citing a Congressional Research Service nonpartisan report.
Even though Tulare County depends heavily on the state gas tax for funding for much needed road projects, the letter also states the state gas tax should be suspended. Fifth District supervisor Dennis Townsend has also talked about efforts to change the formula in an effort to provide more funding for roads to rural counties such as Tulare County.
“The Tulare County Board of Supervisors, respectfully express our concerns regarding the administration's policy proposal that will be the subject of December's special session,” the letter begins. “Despite the administration's expressed intent to lower fuel costs, we firmly believe that a windfall profits tax on oil companies will increase the cost of gas in California. The most effective and immediate way to lower gas prices would be to suspend the gas tax, expand local oil production, and increase oil refinery capacity here in the state.
As of when the letter was written, the letter states those in California are paying $1.96 per gallon more than the national average, 54 cents of which is the state gas tax. When the federal gas tax is added, Californians pay a gas tax that's nearly 80 cents a gallon.
The board also sent a letter to the governor in April when the State Legislature was trying to deal with high gas prices in considering the state budget. The State Legislature and governor decided to issue rebates in which those in the state received anywhere from $350 to $1,100. The vast majority of those eligible for the payments were scheduled to receive them in October.
Since April the average price Californians pay for a gallon of gas more than the rest of the nation has increased 31 cents from $1.65 to $1.96. It is that increase that has led the governor to call for a special session.
“Despite the national average's steady decline, California gas prices continue to rise at a disproportionate rate, grievously affecting all Californians,” the letter states.
The letter also blames the state's effort to reduce oil production for the high gas prices. “The state's decades long effort to curtail local oil production has led to supply shortages for refineries who must contend with our overly burdensome environmental regulatory requirements, further straining refinery capacity and increasing operating costs,” the letter states. “These deliberate policy decisions to undercut these businesses play a major factor in their ability to operate at full capacity or stay open at all.”
The letter also basically states the accusation oil companies are guilty of price gouging is false. “The claim that oil companies are extorting the public by manipulating the market is an unfounded and costly red herring for Californians,” the letter states. “U.S. District Court Judge Jinsook Ohta has determined, after seven months of investigation that encompassed seven years of litigation, there is no evidence of oil companies colluding to artificially inflate the market.”
The letter basically states to base a policy on the assumption oil companies are guilty of price gouging would be irresponsible.
“To continue to make policy decisions based on a false assumption is irresponsible and counters the goal of lowering gas prices,” the letter states. “In order to properly address the crisis at hand we urge you to suspend the gas tax, expand local oil production, and increase oil refinery capacity by reducing overly burdensome regulatory requirements. California's hard-working families deserve some measure of financial reprieve during these trying economic times.”
The letter is signed buy all five supervisors, chairman Eddie Valero, Amy Shuklian, Pete Vander Poel, Larry Micari and Townsend.