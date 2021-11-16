The vote was split but the Tulare County Board of Supervisors officially took a stand against President Joe Biden's policy that all employers with 100 or more employees be required to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested once a week.
The U.S. Fifth District Court of Appeals has temporarily placed a hold on the requirement. The Cal/OSHA board was scheduled to adopt its own policy at its meeting on Thursday but with the Fifth District Court of Appeals placing a hold on the federal policy, the Cal/OSHA board has also decided to wait before it votes on a policy.
But three county board members — Dennis Townsend, Larry Micari and Pete Vander Poel — decided they couldn't wait until the Cal/OSHA board took action and decided to approve a motion to send a letter now to the Cal/OSHA board expressing their disapproval of any vaccine or testing mandates.
Supervisor Eddie Valero and chairwoman Amy Shuklian wanted to wait to send the letter until it became apparent the Cal-OSHA board would take action on the matter. Valero made a motion to continue the matter to the board's next meeting, which won't be until December 7, and Shuklian seconded the motion.
But the motion failed 3-2 with Townsend, Micari and Vander Poel voting against the motion. Townsend said if the county board sends a letter now it can always send another letter at the time of the anticipated Cal/OSHA action.
Shuklian, though, said the voice of the county may be “diluted” if it keeps sending letters to the state. But Micari agreed with Townsend that the board couldn't wait. “This is something we need to take a stand on now,” Micari said.
So Townsend made the motion to go ahead and send the letter to Cal/OSHA. The motion to send the letter was approved 3-1, with Townsend, Micari and Vander Poel voting in favor of the motion, Shuklian voting against and Valero abstaining.
Shuklian got in one final shot addressing her concern the county may end up with a reputation of constantly contacting the state over regulations, sarcastically saying the county could send a letter there should be a policy “not requiring hard hats on construction sites, maybe.”
The letter the county is sending to Cal/OSHA makes three main points. The first point addresses the fact there are still breakthrough cases with the vaccinated and the vaccinated can still spread the virus. So the letter states the mandate shouldn't be put in place “if it does not eliminate the threat of COVID in the workplace.”
The second point states the mandate places an unjustified burden on employers. Employers will lose employees as a result of the mandate and will have to face the cost of temporarily or permanently replacing those employees, the letter states.
The third point addresses the record keeping employers would have to maintain as a result of the mandate as the letter states it would be “invasive.”
In the letter the county takes the position employers shouldn't have to provide proof of vaccination of employees and Cal/OSHA should maintain testing standards as they are now and not implement the policy requiring testing once a week.
In other business as part of its consent calendar the board approved an application for $5 million in grants from the State Department of Water Resources Urban and Multi-benefit Drought Relief program. The grant would be used for five projects in the Tulare Kern Counties Funding Region.
One of those projects would be for the Ducor Community Services District to replace one of its two tanks, the 210,000-gallon North Tank at a cost of $1.6 million.
The state has set aside $5 million for Tulare and Kern Counties in the program for disadvantaged communities and the Ducor water tank is one of the projects identified to be funded.
The board also approved an ordinance to adopt the map for redistricting the county's five supervisorial districts. The map will be officially adopted on December 7.
The map will go into effect beginning with the with the June, 2022 primary election. Districts 4 and 5 are up for election. Townsend is running for reelection in District 5 and Valero represents District 4.
At its meeting last week the board selected a revised map drawn by Jose Verduzco that was approved with Tuesday's ordinace. Verduzco represents District IV and served on the Tulare County Redistricting Commission which recommended maps to the board to consider.
The Verduzco map splits the foothill-mountain communities into two districts; Keeps all of Porterville and Tule River Tribal lands, including where the new Eagle Mountain Casino is being built, in district 5; Maintains the Highway 65 corridor as it also keeps Terra Bella and Ducor in District 5; and keeps Tulare in one district.