During Tuesday’s meeting of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors a discussion concerning limiting the amount of roosters allowed on one’s property sparked a lively debate between the public on whether or not a limit was needed. The overall tone of the discussion led the board to take no action on limiting roosters and instead left the county’s ordinance regarding poultry birds as it stands for now. After the meeting was concluded, a non-profit focused on promoting laws forbidding animal cruelty expressed their immense disappointment in the lack of action taken by the board and claimed the population of roosters in the county is so large the birds could be used for no other purpose except for fighting.
Michael Washam, Resource Management Agency Assistant Director, began by clarifying the board would just provide direction and the item was brought forward after the Ag Advisory Committee and Animal Services Advisory Committee noted a high population of roosters within the county which poses several risks prompting the potential need to address the issue.
On Tuesday, the board was presented with three options, to revise the existing rooster limits, to begin drafting an ordinance addressing the rooster issue in the county, or to take no action at all.
Washam stated the existing ordinance limits the amount of birds allowed on a single property based on the size of the parcel. As the ordinance stands, three birds are allowed per 1300 square feet of property, with the bird limit capped at 100 birds before requiring a special use permit.
Rob Stewart, with the Health and Human Services Agency, said an excess amount of roosters can provoke problems with noise, nuisances, and cock fighting. Because Animal Services doesn't have the facility space or resources to respond to the potential in increased calls if the county were to implement a rooster ordinance, he stressed to the board the options they were presented as solutions may not be a good fit for the county and community needs.
Stewart said limiting the amount of roosters allowed on a property was seemingly too simplistic and that more would have to happen besides a simple limit. The other option of creating a new ordinance pertaining specifically to roosters would require additional resources depending on what's put in the ordinance.
Stewart stated the county’s animal shelter facilities are already jam-packed with animals, and if restrictions on birds were set there would be nowhere fit for birds to go and the county would have to invest in constructing a building specifically for confiscated birds.
Stewart broke down the estimated start-up and one-time costs it would take if the county chose to set a limit on the amount of roosters allowed. He estimated administration costs to be $95,000, Field Operations costs $164,000, Shelter Operations costs at $2 million, and seizure and abatement costs at $80,200 for a total of $2,360,700, plus an additional $475,000 in annual maintenance costs.
When time was allowed for the public to address the board on this issue, there was no shortage of constituents ready to speak on the matter.
Craig Ainely, President of the California Association for the Preservation of Gamefowl, spoke to the four generations his family has spent as ranchers and farmers in the area, and while his main focus is cattle he also has game birds he shows. He said he has had birds on his property for a long time and has never had any issues or complaints. Ainley said the issue has nothing to do with cockfighting because there are plenty of laws already in place regarding that, so what's left is the noise and nuisance. He said making an ordinance pertaining to roosters or birds is a slippery slope.
On the other side of the fence was Eric Sakach who said he was an expert in cockfighting as well as the national law enforcement consultant for Animal Wellness Action, a non-profit focused on promoting laws that forbid animal cruelty. Sackage said fighting roosters is barbaric and criminal, and he was before the board to support the creation of a rooster ordinance. He said cockfighting continues to be widespread throughout the county with little penalty and is associated with many terrible things like drugs, cartels and murder. He stated cockfighting is tied to higher rates of avion disease, and the board should add the county to the growing list of cities and counties that have rooster ordinances.
Supervisor Amy Shuklian agreed with Sakach cockfighting is horrific but bluntly stated she would be voting to take no action.
“We are very different,” said Shuklian. “We don't need to model ourself off of anybody else. We are Tulare County. We are agricultural based, you know. We always talk about small government but we don’t need to be telling people how many roosters that they can have on their property either.”
Supervisor Eddie Valero said enforcing a rooster ordinance would be difficult to enforce and implementing a rooster limit would put stress on already strained resources. Valero also said he saw no need at this time for any action, and the public is speaking loud and clear on the issue.
Vice Chair Larry Micari was appalled that the discussion had gone from talking limits and ordinances to full on crime and legal issues. He stated he was offended at some of the accusations made in the chambers and the generalizations made about the county in association to cockfighting is insulting.
Tuesday afternoon Animal Wellness Action released a press release declaring their disappointment in the Board of Supervisors for the absence of any action taken to curb the spread of cockfighting throughout the county. The press release went so far as to claim the chambers were full of criminal cockfighters posing as gamefowl owners.
“Many major agricultural counties in California adopted a limitation on private ownership of roosters, with appropriate exemptions for legitimate agricultural operations,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action. “They did so because they understood that cockfighters were illegally operating there and they wanted to halt animal cruelty, other crimes interwoven with the cockfighting operations, and the spread of deadly avian diseases. Sadly, the Board of Supervisors did not see through the masquerade presented at the hearing. It was cockfighters, and not legitimate animal owners, who won the day in Tulare County today.”
Sakach provided a statement in the press release that directly attacked the credibility of one of the members of the public who addressed the board during their meeting.
“A leader of the Association for the Preservation of Gamefowl, based in Tulare County, opposed the ordinance and said he opposed cockfighting,” said Sakach. “For anyone who understands the working of this organization, that is laughable. The very purpose of the organization is to protect cockfighting by having its members masquerade as gamefowl enthusiasts.”
The press release also included the following statement: “Animal Wellness Action has conducted investigations of illegal cockfighting operations in the county and documented dozens of major gamecock operations. These birds are distinctly cockfighting birds – with distinct breeds used in cockfighting, housed in ways characteristic of cockfighting, and who would have no other legitimate purpose for rearing in these numbers and at this density.”