The Tulare County Board of Supervisors is seeking interested individuals to compose an 11 seat 2021 Advisory Commission on Supervisorial Redistricting.
Tulare County will be considering new boundaries for each district of the Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors has established an Advisory Redistricting Commission to assist in the process of designing new boundaries and soliciting public input on any boundary changes.
The Commission shall have two main duties: first, to advise the Board of Supervisors on the criteria to be used for redistricting, and then apply those criteria to advise the Board of Supervisors on whether the boundaries of the supervisorial districts need to be changed at all, and, if yes, what the recommended changes should be.
The Commission may recommend to the Board of Supervisors what optional criteria should be taken into account in Tulare County beyond those in State statute. If local criteria are to be added to those in State statute, then the Commission shall recommend to the Board of Supervisors an order of priority for such criteria. The Commission’s report and recommendation of this topic shall be advisory only and the Board of Supervisors may adopt, modify, or not adopt some or all of the recommended optional criteria as the Board determines appropriate.
The Commission shall complete this task by no later than September 30, so the Board of Supervisors may take action on the Commission’s recommendations on or before October 12.
The Commission shall meet on Thursday evenings beginning at 6:30 p.m., in the Board of Supervisors conference rooms. At this time, it's anticipated that the Commission will meet on a bi-weekly basis and then increase to weekly during the months of August and September. However, these dates are subject to change.
The deadline to apply is March 12. Applications must be received by the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors before the close of business on March 12 in order to be considered.
Applications are available at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/clerkoftheboard/index.cfm/boards-and-commissions/, or by contacting the Clerk of the Board office at clerkoftheboard@tularecounty.ca.gov or (559) 636-5000.