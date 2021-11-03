In the battle between the Equitable Coalition Map(s) and the Wells Map(s) the winner may be — a “super modified” Verduzco map as Tulare County Board Chairperson Amy Shuklian put it?
In what continues to be a heated process the Tulare County Board of Supervisors managed to eliminate eight of 11 maps presented at its meeting on Tuesday when it came to redistricting of the five supervisorial districts.
Another public hearing was held on Tuesday night with the majority of those commenting at the meeting in support of the Tulare County Fair Districts Map or a modified version of the map, better known as the Wells Map. The map was drawn by Korey Wells, who lives in Springville.
There was also a large number of advocates for the Tulare County Equitable Map Coalition Map at a public hearing at last week's county board meeting and a number of advocates expressed their support for that map at Tuesday's meeting as well.
Another public hearing on redistricting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tueday. At that meeting the board will adopt the map that will determine the five supervisorial districts.
The map will go into effect beginning in the June, 2022 primary election in which the District 4 and District 5 county board positions will be up for election. Townsend, who represents District V, is running for reelection. Eddie Valero represents District IV.
While the board eliminated eight of the 11 maps presented at Tuesday's board meeting it also effectively added two more maps. In coming up with the five proposed maps the board is attempting to meet three major criteria:
Not to have a “mega mountain district” in which all the foothill-mountain communities would be placed in District 5 from the north county line to the south county line. All of the proposed maps will divide the foothill-mountain communities into three districts. Foothill-mountain communities are currently split into three districts.
And not to split Tulare into two districts. But also to meet the threshold of having three districts meet a standard of 55 percent Hispanic representation to abide by the requirements of the Voting Rights Act. Tulare County's population is 65.5 percent Hispanic and 52 percent of the county's voting eligible population is Hispanic.
The board and county staff admittedly had a difficult time in meeting the 55 percent standard in three districts with the Wells map or a modified version.
A modified Wells map will be considered at Tuesday's meeting and the board directed county staff to bring back a second modification of the Wells map that meets the 55 percent criteria.
The board also is bringing back a “super modified” Verduzco mapa s Shuklian put it after eliminating the original Verduzco map and the first modified version of the map.
The board also brought back a modified version of the Kindshuh map that was developed by Steve Kindshuh of Visalia. The board also directed staff to bring back another modified version of the Kindshuh map.
The equitable coalition map and a modified verson of that map didn't make the cut despite the looming threat of litigation. The map was developed by the Tulare County Equitable Map Coalition made up of numerous individuals and organizations.
The equitable coalition map lost out because it took Terra Bella and Ducor out of District 5 and placed those communities in District 2, thus breaking up the Highway 65 corridor with Porterville. The map also divided Tulare into two districts.
Advocates of the map stated those steps were necessary to create more fair representation for underrepresented areas.
Townsend made the motion to eliminate several maps being presented, including the equitable coalition map and its modified version. He has maintained Terra Bell and Ducor needs to stay in the same district as Porterville. All of the maps still being considered also keeps Porterville entirely in District 5 and doesn't split the city into two distircts.
The vote to eliminate the original equitable coalition map was 4-1 with Shuklian, Larry Micari, Pet Vander Poel and Townsend voting in favor and Valero voting against. The vote to eliminate the modified equitable coalition map was 5-0.
The vote to eliminate the original Wells map was also 5-0. The vote to eliminate the original Verduzco map was 4-1 with Valero voting against. The vote to advance the modified Wells map and to also come up with another version of the map was 4-1 with Valero voting against and the vote for the “super modified” Verduzco map was 4-1 with Valero against.
When it came to public comment concerning the Wells maps and the Equitable Coalition maps, there were accusations they were being done for political reasons on both sides.
“Don't let outside political agendas be the driving force for redistricting our communities to suit their political needs,” said Bill Bennett, the prominent citrus grower from Porterville, who supported the Wells map. “Stay the course.”
Another prominent local community person in the agricultural and business community, Adonas Nuckols also expressed support for the Wells map. As did Tulare County Farm Bureau executive director Tricia Stever Blatter, who stated the Bureau supported the Wells map.
Wells addressed the accusation he was supported by Congressman Devin Nunes. “I've never met Devin Nunes,” he said.
He added about the equitable coalition map, “it made no sense to me” as to why he got involved in the process. “Why not draw a map that made sense and that's what I did.”
There were also concerns expressed by those in support of the Wells map the involvement in the equitable coalition map by the Dolores Huerta Foundation and the threat of litigation.
The Tulare County Redistricting Commission made up of 11 citizens from Tulare County originally recommended four maps to the board: The equitable coalition map, the Wells map, the Verduzco map and the Kinshuh map.
Jesus Garcia, who drew the equitable coalition map, said “the commission did a great job.” But he also said he thought the Verduzco and Kinshuh maps were good maps as well.
But he claimed the commission was originally given the task of presenting just three maps, but even though the Wells map “didn't make it” as far as the overall criteria, it was the fourth map added to be recommended and he equated that to “affirmative action.” He added the equitable coalition map he drew was driven by the data.
Lizbeth Gomez, an at-large member of the commission, said she was at the board meeting as a citizen in speaking in support of the equitable coalition map. By a 7-4 vote, the commission voted to recommended the equitable coalition map.
Gomez said as part of the commission she supported the equitable coalition, Verduzco and Kindshuh maps but abstained when it came to the vote on the Wells map. She said she should have voted no.
She referred to the Wells map as the least effective when it came to meeting the required criteria for redistricting. She added if the Wells map was approved it would just continue the status quo and not create the changes needed. She added “I am disappointed to see some of the changes made to maps approved by our commission.”
Angel Ruiz, another advocate for the equitable coalition map, said he was presenting a letter with 550 signatures in support of the map and actually had thousands of signatures.
But Earlimart School Board president Abigail Solis said the Wells and Equitable maps had become too political. She said because she didn't want the issue to become political she was supporting the Verduzco map.